Ne-Yo shares view on divisive topic, gender transitions among kids

Ne-Yo believed that parents had forgotten their duties

Ne-Yo has broached a controversial topic of gender transition as he called out modern parents for looking the other way at their children's gender swaps, especially at young ages.

In a chat with VladTV, the Because Of You singer slammed the parents saying, "I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is," adding, "If your little boy comes up to you and says, 'Daddy I wanna be a girl,' you just let him rock with that?"

He continued, "Where did he get that? If you let this 5-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he's gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision?

"When did that happen? Like, I don't understand that."

Image Credits: neyo/Instagram

Referring to his time, the 43-year-old said that where he came from, a "man was a man, and a woman was a woman."

"There was two genders and that's just how I rocked," adding, "You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, that ain't my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game. I'm not gonna call you a goldfish."



Since the arrival of the interview, the internet has mixed responses to the Grammy winner's thoughts.

"Ne-Yo giving parenting advice is like getting racial sensitivity training from Paula Deen," one user hits him.

While another backed him, "Full agree, so glad he's on camera saying all this. Also, Ne-Yo was one of the best artists in the 2000's."

Who gives a **** what Ne-Yo thinks at a time like this," a third said.

A fourth chimed in, "I stand with Neyo,"

Meanwhile, Ne-Yo shares seven children with three women.