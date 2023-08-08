 
Tottenham reject Bayern's offer for Harry Kane, transfer stalemate continues

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Tottenham reject Bayerns offer for Harry Kane, transfer stalemate continues.—Twitter@billy_petr
Tottenham Football Club has declined Bayern Munich's latest bid for their star striker, Harry Kane, according to reports. 

Despite Bayern's efforts to secure the England captain's services, the two clubs remain at odds over the player's valuation, resulting in a stalemate in negotiations.

As the Bundesliga champions persistently pursued Kane, they also hinted at exploring alternative transfer targets if their bid for the prolific forward was unsuccessful. With over three weeks remaining in the transfer window, there is uncertainty surrounding Bayern's next course of action.

Harry Kane, who boasts an impressive record of 280 goals in 435 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham, captained the Spurs in a pre-season friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday. However, with just one year left on his current contract with the London club and no indications of his willingness to extend it, speculations about his future have intensified.

Should Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy opt to retain Kane for the upcoming season, it would potentially mean missing the opportunity to cash in on their talismanic striker, given his contract situation. Despite meeting with Bayern officials last week, Levy and Bayern could not reach an agreement, leading to further uncertainties surrounding Kane's future.

Notably, the German newspaper Bild claims that personal terms between Kane and Bayern have already been settled, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing transfer saga.

As the Premier League season kicks off, with Tottenham playing against Brentford on 13 August, and Bayern facing RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup a day earlier, both clubs are keen to resolve the transfer situation before the new season commences.

