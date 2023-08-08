Australia advance to Women's World Cup quarter-finals

Australia´s coach Tony Gustavsson (R) congratulates Australia´s defender #04 Clare Polkinghorne (L) at the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup round of 16 football match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 7, 2023.—AFP

Co-hosts Australia secured their spot in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals by defeating Denmark in the last 16 at a vibrant Stadium in Australia on Monday.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Caitlin Foord skillfully found the net from a tight angle after receiving a brilliant pass from Mary Fowler. The early goal energized the home crowd at Stadium Australia in Sydney and set the tone for Australia's determined performance.

As the first half progressed, the Matildas continued their relentless pursuit, with another effort from Foord narrowly missing the target after deflecting off Denmark defender Rikke Sevecke. Australia's high tempo and excellent ball movement kept Denmark on the back foot for most of the half.

In the second half, Australia further solidified their lead with Hayley Raso scoring a driven finish in the 70th minute, capitalizing on a well-crafted play involving Emily van Egmond. The goal marked Raso's third of the tournament, showcasing her scoring prowess.

With the game seemingly in their control, Australia's head coach Tony Gustavsson made a significant substitution, bringing in captain Sam Kerr, who received a standing ovation from the ecstatic crowd.

Kerr, the Matildas' all-time leading scorer, had been recovering from a calf injury and finally made her tournament debut. She displayed her impact in the closing moments of the match, launching a powerful shot over the bar, leaving a lasting impression on the game.

For Denmark, it was a tough outing as they struggled to create clear opportunities despite having more possession than their opponents. Former Chelsea midfielder Pernille Harder had a chance to level the score but shot straight at Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

The victory marks a historic moment for Australia, as they reach the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for only the second time in their history. The previous occurrence was in 2015 when they eventually fell short in the knockout stage. This time, the Matildas appear determined to surpass their past achievements and make a deeper run in the tournament.

Looking ahead, Australia's quarter-final opponent will be determined based on the outcome of the match between France and Morocco, scheduled for Tuesday. The Matildas await the results, with their eyes firmly set on advancing further in the prestigious tournament.