DISCOs seek additional hike of Rs6 per unit in power tariff

By
Khalid Mustafa

|August 08, 2023

 
The sun sets behind an electricity pylon, as fog develops, near Petersfield, Britain, December 1, 2022. — Reuters
  • Power regulatory authority to hear petitions on Aug 23.
  • If approved, Rs144.688bn additional burden on consumers.
  • All 10 power distribution companies have sought increase.

ISLAMABAD: In yet another distressing news for electricity consumers, Pakistan's 10 power distribution companies (DISCOs) have sought a further increase of Rs3.50 to Rs6 per unit in consumer bills under the last quarterly tariff adjustment for the last fiscal year of 2022-23, The News reported Tuesday citing an official.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on August 23 conduct a hearing on the petitions of the 10 DISCOs which could result in an additional burden of Rs144.688 billion on consumers, dating back to July 1, 2023.

The official said: "If the required increase is recovered from consumers in the first three months of FY24, the tariff increase would be in the range of Rs5-6 per unit. 

"However, if the increase is spread over six months, the tariff increase would be in the range of Rs2.50-3 per unit. Ultimately, it is up to the government to decide how to deal with the increase in the head in the fourth quarter of FY23."

The average tariff of ToU consumers whose end tariff, after inclusion of surcharges, electricity duty, PTV fee, GST, Sales Tax, FPA, and ongoing QTA, in the third quarter of FY23 stands at Rs49.57 per unit. 

With the expected increase in the head of the fourth quarter of FY23, the end consumers would increase up to Rs.53-56 per unit. The said increase would also fetch more financial miseries for not only domestic consumers but also for commercial and industrial consumers. 

Out of Rs144.688 billion, 10 DISCOs asked for Rs122.413 billion in the head of capacity Payment required to be recovered for the last quarter of FY23, Rs7.497 billion on account of variable O&M, Rs14.349 billion in the head of UoSC and MoF, Rs7.352 billion by virtue of impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA, Rs6.960 billion in the wake of the impact of incremental units and Rs34 million on account of the impact of lifeline consumers.

Under the fourth QTA for FY23 petitions, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) asked for recovering of Rs23.491 billion from consumers, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Rs16.139 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rs9.328billion, and Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited ( IESCO) Rs 9.891 billion. 

Moreover, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO)asked for recovering Rs31.877 billion, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Rs27.266 billion, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QUESCO) Rs7.582 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs5.195 billion, and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) sought Rs4.016 billion to be recovered from consumers.

