Luke Bryan reflects on two decades of flourishing country music career

Luke Bryan reflects on two decades of his flourishing country music career

Luke Bryan, a permanent fixture in country music, has credited his success to doing things in an old-fashioned way and putting in a lot of hard work.



The music star recently reflected on his journey and discussed how his career has flourished in the last two decades.

In an interview with People magazine, Bryan said that during the early years of his career, he put in much hard work, he thought of proving himself to the world and added that it brings him much delight to just go as "I am what I am."

He added, "I learned a lot in the old-fashioned way by working my butt off." The singer also expressed gratitude towards the people who helped him along the way and wished they all enjoyed the ride too.

Bryan was proud of his journey adding that he had plans to move to Nashville at 20 years old but his brothers led him to wait for another five years. The singer said, "When I was 25, I could read people better, I could navigate the shady crowd."

Bryan said that he had a broad perspective on life from hard work to having tremendous loss. He said that a musician can only be successful if he knows how to connect with his fans.

Bryan who started his career in Nashville now serves as a judge on Americal Idol.