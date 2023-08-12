 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Congratulations pour in for Faheem Ashraf after engagement

By
Sports Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Faheem Ashraf can be seen shaking hand at his engagement ceremony in this till taken from a video. — Reporter
Faheem Ashraf can be seen shaking hand at his engagement ceremony in this till taken from a video. — Reporter

Pakistan's all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has reportedly gotten engaged, his Islamabad United teammate and close friend Hassan Ali revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Hassan congratulated Faheem on getting engaged. However, the identity of his fiancé remains unknown yet.

Hassan's social media post puts Faheem's fans in curiosity as the cricketer hasn't spoken about this so far. Other social media users congratulated the cricketer on his engagement while posting a purported video of the ceremony.

Faheem is currently in his home town Phool Nagar where he is getting ready for the upcoming Afghanistan ODI series and Asia Cup.

The right-handed pacer will be returning to the ODI format after 2021. He was named in 17-men squad for the upcoming national assignments.

Pakistan will play three ODIs against Afghanistan on August 22, 24 and 26 in Sri Lanka. Later on, they will take on Nepal in Asia Cup's opener on August 30 in Multan.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel (only Afghanistan series), Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

Player support personnel: Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Mickey Arthur (Director – Pakistan men’s team), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (digital content producer, only for Asia Cup), Maqbool Ahmad Babri (psychologist), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

More From Sports:

Young batter Tanzid Tamim named in Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023

Young batter Tanzid Tamim named in Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan probes death of porter on K2 after distressing video went viral

Pakistan probes death of porter on K2 after distressing video went viral
'Not true': Virat Kohli rebuts reports of extravagant social media earning

'Not true': Virat Kohli rebuts reports of extravagant social media earning
PCB reveal coaching, supporting staff for Afghanistan series, Asia Cup

PCB reveal coaching, supporting staff for Afghanistan series, Asia Cup
Saudi football club signs Pakistan captain Maria Khan

Saudi football club signs Pakistan captain Maria Khan
Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Lionel Messi scores once more, advances to League’s cup semifinal

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Lionel Messi scores once more, advances to League’s cup semifinal
Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics remembered as Real Madrid celebrate Super Cup win anniversary

Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics remembered as Real Madrid celebrate Super Cup win anniversary
Premier League: Haaland kicks off new season with stunning win for Manchester City vs Burnley

Premier League: Haaland kicks off new season with stunning win for Manchester City vs Burnley
France soccer star Wissam Ben Yedder, brother charged with rape

France soccer star Wissam Ben Yedder, brother charged with rape
India refuses 'special treatment' to Pakistan over World Cup security assurance

India refuses 'special treatment' to Pakistan over World Cup security assurance
Pakistan finish fifth in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Pakistan finish fifth in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
PCB announces squad for South Africa white-ball series

PCB announces squad for South Africa white-ball series