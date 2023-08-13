 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Reserves will shoot to $100bn if I'm made interim foreign minister: Hareem Shah

Pakistans famous TikTok star Hareem Shah. — X/@_Hareem_Shah
Famous TikTok star Hareem Shah has said that she will increase foreign reserves — held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) — to $100 billion if she is made the country's caretaker foreign minister. 

She made this statement on X, which is formerly known as Twitter, along with a picture of herself. 

"If I am made the caretaker foreign minister of Pakistan for just six months, I will increase the foreign reserves of Pakistan from $8 billion to $100 billion dollars," she wrote.

However, social media users took Hareem Shah's statement as a joke but some of them said that she could definitely do it. 

After nine months hiatus in July, the central bank held reserves swelled past the $8 billion mark after Pakistan received finances from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. As per the official statement issued by the SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan stood at $14.06 billion for the week that ended on July 14.

The famous TikToker's statement came after the dissolution of the National Assembly and the appointment of Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as the caretaker prime minister. 

He was appointed after a consensus was reached between the outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz, following which President Dr Arif Alvi signed the advice sent by them. 

Senator Kakar is currently the chairman of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and he is widely regarded as an intellectual. He holds a Master’s degree in Political Science and Sociology, and he is an alumnus of the University of Balochistan.

