CIE students raise voice against 'unjust' grading system

Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi on April 26, 2021. — Twitter/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi

Exams were cancelled on May 9, 12 due to political unrest.

Students voice their concerns, say grading method was unjust.

Maryam Nawaz also urges CIE to review its grading system.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani students who received results of their Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) AS and A-Level results were devasted after they ended up having Cs and Es, saying that injustice had been done to them.

The average grades were issued after the exams were cancelled on May 9 and 12 due to the political turmoil caused by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Students have voiced their concerns, calling the grading unjust and demanding that the cancelled papers should be held again so that they could improve their grades.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, the students said that they did not deserve this and will continue to raise their voices.

On August 10, more than 45,000 students in Pakistan received their Cambridge International AS and A-Level results. In total, more than 118,000 entries were made for Cambridge International AS and A-levels in the June 2023 series in Pakistan, a rise of 10% since June 2022.

A day earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged the CIE to review its grading system for this year, citing unprecedented political turmoil.

The PML-N leader expressed concerns over the unexpected results, saying, “It appears that the grading this year has produced unfair results which has led to severe unrest & anxiety amongst the students. Expected A*s have ended up with Cs & Es.”



“Many hundreds have reached out voicing their dissatisfaction with the CIE grading this year,” said the PML-N leader.



Narrating the miseries of the students, she said, “These students have worked incredibly hard, their university offers and future careers are dependent on the discretion that CIE exercises.”

Maryam maintained that it would be a welcome step if the CIE on grounds of fairness reviewed their grading system for this year.

The CIE should also consider the fact that Pakistani students sat their examination in times of unprecedented political turmoil where their security and safety were at risk, she added.

The PML-N leader said wrote, “Kudos to all students who remained committed and still gave their best.”