 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sunny Deol called 'arrogant' after latest spat with fans: Watch

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

Sunny Deol is getting viral for all the wrong reasons
Sunny Deol is getting viral for all the wrong reasons

Sunny Deol is riding high on the success of Gadar 2 after the film expectedly rocked the box office to its core. But 'Paaji', as fans liked to call him, got into a tiff with some of his admirers and has left the internet divided.

In the now-viral video, the 65-year-old looked visibly irritated by one of his female fans' attempts to get near him, for a selfie.

The Ghayal actor was stepping out in the cover of his guards when two women tried to approach him.

However, the Lok Sabha member signaled them to stay away. Still, one of the chirpy fans ignored his gesture and squeezed herself into the snap.

Annoyed by her move, the Dhai Kilo Ka Haath star made his irritation public by raising his finger as a warning.

Earlier this week, Deol blasted another fan at the airport when he tried to take a snap while he was dashing to catch his flight.

The fans were divided on the issue. Some called out the actor for being arrogant, while others defended him in his responses.

"Look at his attitude how rude he behaving with them(sic)," one user wrote.

While another added, "Don't call him arrogant.. Look at the lady… She was grabbing his arm… Koi bhi hota toh irritate ho jata… They r not public property ki koi bhi.. Khich tan kre… Ye bhi insan hai unhe bhi gussa aa skta hai… She should have asked in a good way(sic)."

More From Showbiz:

Reserves will shoot to $100bn if I'm made interim foreign minister: Hareem Shah

Reserves will shoot to $100bn if I'm made interim foreign minister: Hareem Shah
Spotify pays tribute to legendary qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Spotify pays tribute to legendary qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Salman Khan reacts to 'Gadar 2' smashing box-office collection

Salman Khan reacts to 'Gadar 2' smashing box-office collection
Ali Sethi rubbishes marriage 'rumours'

Ali Sethi rubbishes marriage 'rumours'
'Lack of interest': Man who harrassed Srha Asghar released on bail

'Lack of interest': Man who harrassed Srha Asghar released on bail
Srha Asghar suffers ‘attempted sexual assault’ outside her home in Karachi

Srha Asghar suffers ‘attempted sexual assault’ outside her home in Karachi
Ranveer Singh on taking Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan legacy forward with ‘Don 3’ video

Ranveer Singh on taking Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan legacy forward with ‘Don 3’

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin expecting first child

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin expecting first child
‘Don 3’: THIS Bollywood beauty to lead opposite Ranveer Singh

‘Don 3’: THIS Bollywood beauty to lead opposite Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3,' ‘NO SRK NO DON’ trends on Twitter video

Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3,' ‘NO SRK NO DON’ trends on Twitter

Watch: Farhan Akhtar releases first teaser for ‘Don 3’

Watch: Farhan Akhtar releases first teaser for ‘Don 3’
Saba Qamar honoured with UAE golden visa

Saba Qamar honoured with UAE golden visa