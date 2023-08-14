Sunny Deol called 'arrogant' after latest spat with fans: Watch

Sunny Deol is getting viral for all the wrong reasons

Sunny Deol is riding high on the success of Gadar 2 after the film expectedly rocked the box office to its core. But 'Paaji', as fans liked to call him, got into a tiff with some of his admirers and has left the internet divided.

In the now-viral video, the 65-year-old looked visibly irritated by one of his female fans' attempts to get near him, for a selfie.



The Ghayal actor was stepping out in the cover of his guards when two women tried to approach him.

However, the Lok Sabha member signaled them to stay away. Still, one of the chirpy fans ignored his gesture and squeezed herself into the snap.

Annoyed by her move, the Dhai Kilo Ka Haath star made his irritation public by raising his finger as a warning.

Earlier this week, Deol blasted another fan at the airport when he tried to take a snap while he was dashing to catch his flight.

The fans were divided on the issue. Some called out the actor for being arrogant, while others defended him in his responses.



"Look at his attitude how rude he behaving with them(sic)," one user wrote.

While another added, "Don't call him arrogant.. Look at the lady… She was grabbing his arm… Koi bhi hota toh irritate ho jata… They r not public property ki koi bhi.. Khich tan kre… Ye bhi insan hai unhe bhi gussa aa skta hai… She should have asked in a good way(sic)."