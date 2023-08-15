James Harden draws line, says no 76ers while Daryl Morey leads

James Harden has vowed never to play for the Philadelphia 76ers again while Daryl Morey remains the team's general manager. AFP

NBA star James Harden has made his stance clear regarding his association with the Philadelphia 76ers, firmly stating that he will not play for the team as long as Daryl Morey holds the position of the general manager.

Harden's strong remarks came during an Adidas-sponsored event in China, where he openly expressed his dissatisfaction with Daryl Morey's role.



Harden's direct statement, "Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organisation that he's a part of," sheds light on the ongoing contract negotiations and tensions between the player and the 76ers.

The 33-year-old former MVP's desire to be traded from the team was confirmed last month, after his move from Brooklyn to the 76ers in early 2022. Recent reports from US media have indicated that trade talks have been suspended, with the 76ers anticipating James Harden's participation in the upcoming training camp in September. However, sources close to Harden have contradicted this claim, suggesting that he has no intention of joining the pre-season training.

Despite the initial hope that Harden's addition would bolster the 76ers' pursuit of an NBA championship, the team has encountered playoff setbacks in the past two seasons, failing to progress beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals.

James Harden's bold comments are the latest development in the ongoing narrative surrounding his desire for a trade and the 76ers' response.