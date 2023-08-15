Manchester United fans hit streets against Glazer family

Manchester United fans demonstrate against their owners, the Glazers', ahead of the English Premier League football match between Man Utd and Wolves at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 14, 2023. — AFP

As the Premier League's opener with the Wolves approached, Manchester United’s fans staged further demonstrations against the Glazer family’s ownership of the English football club, forcing them to sell the stakes.

The Old Trafford-based club commenced the season Monday night with supporters hoping that the ownership would be transferred from the American business family to either the Qatari prince Sheik Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani or British Sir Jim Ratcliffe.



The fans of the Red Devils were infuriated after the Glazers — who own the club since 2005 — refused to take the offer in excess of £5bn from these two parties.

With the transfer still in the hang, a group called 1958 started protests by the Holy Trinity Statue outside the city where the club is based before the match started against the Wolves.

General view of the Manchester United crest on a corner flag before the match Pool. — Reuters/File

Banners were displayed showing "Glazer Out" as the supporters revealed further plans for demonstrations.

Another banner read: "Well the club. 60 min sit-in after Forest — we want Glazers out."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was on the top followed by Sheikh Jassim when the deadline for bidding ended in April.



Last year, the club owners revealed that they are willing to sell some shares to explore "strategic alternatives".

The Manchester United Supporters Trust issued a statement Sunday warning that fans are ready to vent their frustration over the lack of progress since a strategic review was launched in November.

Earlier in April, fans of Manchester United were on the streets against the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe’s firm Ineos made an offer to buy the English club at a price of more than £5bn.

People close to Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani had his offer had broken the £5bn barrier with a pledge of substantial additional funding.

The fans of United have regularly raised their voice and made the high-ups follow their demands.

A spokesman of the Supporters Trust said: "As time goes on this feels less like a sale process and more like the Glazer family is holding Manchester United and its fans hostage."

"The united message of fans is clear: sell the club. And if they do not intend to do so, at least have the courage to say that and explain what the charade of the last nine months has been about," the statement said.

"On the pitch, there is clear progress at United and the whole fanbase is behind Erik ten Hag and the team. But off it, the discontent about the ownership and the sale process has not gone away and will only escalate now the new season has arrived."