 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, dies in motorcycle crash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The image shows former Seatle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins. — Twitter/File
The image shows former Seatle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins. — Twitter/File

Alex Collins, a former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens running back, died in a motorcycle crash in South Florida at the age of 28 on Sunday night, as per the media reports.

Collins was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 and was highly admired by his fans for his love of Irish dancing and for incorporating that into his touchdown celebrations.

Collins’ Suzuki motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet SUV on Sunday night, resulting in Collins’ death.

“At some point, the Chevrolet driver proceeded to turn left to travel south onto Northwest 33rd Avenue. As the car crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV. The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car. The collision also caused the Chevrolet to rotate clockwise before finally resting”, stated investigators.

“Absolutely heartbroken,” a tweet from the Seahawks read. “Prayers are with the Collins family.”

Collins’ family released a statement through the Seahawks that read: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning. Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world.”

The statement said that funeral arrangements would be released later.

Several of Collins’ former Seattle teammates also reacted on social media as the news was revealed Monday afternoon.

“Life so crazy man,” tweeted quarterback Geno Smith. “Fly high my boy until we meet again. AK ALL THE WAY.”

Tweeted fellow running back Rashaad Penny: “AK, I’m heartbroken.”

Collins’ agent, Kelli Masters, also acknowledged his death on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating: “As many of you have now heard, Alex Collins passed away this morning. My heart is broken, and I am just at a loss. Alex you were so loved by so many. You impacted lives with your joy and positive, caring spirit and that big smile. I was so honored to be your agent.”

John Schneider, Seahawks general manager said, “Alex’s infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed. Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field.

Collins participated in 11 games with 125 running yards for the Seahawks as a rookie in 2016 before being released at the 53-man roster cutoff the following year. Collins then signed with Ravens, where he played for two seasons, reported The Seattle Times

The third rushing back in SEC history to start his career with three straight seasons over 1,000 yards, Collins was a powerhouse at Arkansas and had his finest NFL season with the Ravens in 2017 with 973 yards.

Collins returned to the Seahawks in 2020 and played three games that season before playing 11 more games with Seattle in 2021 after sitting out the 2019 season.

After Collins was detained following an early morning vehicle accident in Owings Mills, Maryland, the Ravens waived him in March 2019. He ultimately entered a plea of guilty to two misdemeanor charges of possessing a pistol and marijuana, and was given probation, a $200 fine. The charges were dismissed after three years.

Collins, a Fort Lauderdale native, left Arkansas following the 2015 season as the active career leader in SEC rushing yards with 3,703 yards.

Collins was selected as the 171st overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He quickly won over fans with stories of learning Irish dancing to keep in shape for the draft, which earned him the nickname "Sweet Feet."

More From Sports:

Dalvin Cook joins New York Jets on one-year £8.6m agreement

Dalvin Cook joins New York Jets on one-year £8.6m agreement
Former NFL star Michael Oher says Tuohys made themselves rich at his expense

Former NFL star Michael Oher says Tuohys made themselves rich at his expense
Manchester United start Premier League campaign with hard-fought win over Wolves

Manchester United start Premier League campaign with hard-fought win over Wolves
James Harden draws line, says no 76ers while Daryl Morey leads

James Harden draws line, says no 76ers while Daryl Morey leads
Manchester United fans hit streets against Glazer family

Manchester United fans hit streets against Glazer family
Pakistan's Asif beats seven-time world champion in British Open 2023

Pakistan's Asif beats seven-time world champion in British Open 2023
Shaheen or Starc: Who is Rohit Sharma's nightmare?

Shaheen or Starc: Who is Rohit Sharma's nightmare?
Neymar sold to Saudi Al Hilal after Paris Saint-Germain okays two-year deal

Neymar sold to Saudi Al Hilal after Paris Saint-Germain okays two-year deal
Shaheen Shah Afridi joins DP World ILT20

Shaheen Shah Afridi joins DP World ILT20
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse signs £30 million contract with West Ham United

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse signs £30 million contract with West Ham United
Chelsea's record £115m deal: Moises Caicedo to Join on eight-year contract

Chelsea's record £115m deal: Moises Caicedo to Join on eight-year contract
Friend of dying K2 porter slams mountaineers for ignoring Pakistani man

Friend of dying K2 porter slams mountaineers for ignoring Pakistani man