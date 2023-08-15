Balochistan yet to finalise interim CM name

Balochistan Assembly Speaker, Jan Mohammad Jamali presides over assembly session, at Balochistan Assembly in Quetta on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. — PPI

Today is last day for finalising name for post.

CM Bizenjo to hold office until interim CM appointment.

Opposition leader suggested name of Usman Badini.

The selection for the name of caretaker chief minister in Balochistan remains in limbo, as a meeting between incumbent CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Leader of the Opposition Malik Sikandar Khan ended without any decision being made, Geo News learned from sources.



Meanwhile, today (Tuesday) is the last day to finalise the name, as it is the third day since the provincial assembly was dissolved on August 12 after Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar signed the summary moved by CM Bizenjo.

Following the Balochistan Assembly's dissolution, the provincial cabinet has also dissolved; however, CM Bizenjo will still remain in office until the appointment of the caretaker chief minister.

CM Bizenjo and Sikandar, according to the sources, met in Islamabad on Monday night for consultation following the dissolution of the Balochistan Assembly.

The sources added that the other leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party were also present in this meeting.

Opposition leader Sikandar, as per the sources, suggested the name of former lawmaker Engineer Mohammad Usman Badini. However, following the lack of agreement on his name from the government, further consultation and exchange of other names could not be held, ending the meeting without any outcome.

In this regard, the opposition leader told Geo News that another meeting with the current chief minister is expected this morning (Tuesday) with hopes that a name will be finalised.

Meanwhile, a consultative meeting of BAP leaders continued until late Monday night.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Opposition Leader Rana Ansar of the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have agreed on the name of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar for the post, who will be sworn in tomorrow (August 16).

Justice (retd) Baqar last served as a senior judge at the Supreme Court of Pakistan after receiving elevation from his post as the Sindh High Court chief justice on February 17, 2015.