'Unfair grades': A-level students stage protest against ‘injustice’ in Karachi, Lahore

Representational image shows students during a demonstration. — Author/File

LAHORE/KARACHI: Dozens of A-level students on Tuesday demonstrated their protests against the “injustice” done to them, outside the Karachi and Lahore press clubs as this year’s results wrecked their dreams, with most of the students receiving Cs, Ds, Es and Us due to the grading system of Cambridge International for this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) cancelled some papers in May due to the political turmoil in the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in a graft case on May 9.

The students were of the view that they were given “average marks” for the papers cancelled on the basis of the marks they secured in other papers.

The students demanded Cambridge International that the cancelled papers should be held again so that they could improve their grades.

This year’s standard returned to pre-pandemic level

Reacting to widespread criticism and demand for reviewing its grading system involving this year’s ‘disappointing results’ by Pakistani students, Cambridge International on Sunday said, "This year’s standard has returned to the standard of [pre-pandemic standard of] 2019.”

In a statement, a spokesperson of Cambridge International had said: "Like other exam boards, we have been moving the standard of Cambridge qualifications back to the pre-pandemic standard of 2019 in gradual steps."



It further said that this year’s standard has returned to the standard of 2019, which means that a student who would have achieved a grade A in 2019 will be just as likely to get an A in 2023.

“Students all around the world have seen this return to the 2019 standard," read the statement.

“Following the release of Cambridge International AS and A Level results on 10 August, it is aware that some students in Pakistan are disappointed with their results, the statement said, adding that Cambridge International understands that students have also expressed concerns about their marks where they missed exam components due to the exam cancellations of May 10-12.

The spokesperson said that Cambridge International offered schools a reminder and clarity on how standards and grading have been applied for the June 2023 series, to help students, parents and schools understand the context around their results.

It also reassured students about the reliability of assessed marks where students missed exam components.

For students who missed components and received assessed marks for them based on their performance in components they did take, Cambridge has well-established processes for awarding results to students in these circumstances, the spokesperson added.

Assessed marks make sure that students are not given an advantage or disadvantage compared to the students who were able to take the exam, it added.

Few students would choose this method for awarding their results, which we entirely understand – but in these difficult circumstances, assessed marks are the best option to help students receive results and progress to the next stage of their education, it added.

Maryam urges CIE to review its grading system

Earllier, raising her voice for students, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged the CIE to review its grading system for this year, citing unprecedented political turmoil.

Taking to X, the PML-N leader expressed concerns over the unexpected results, saying, “It appears that the grading this year has produced unfair results which has led to severe unrest & anxiety amongst the students. Expected A*s have ended up with Cs & Es.”

On August 10, more than 45,000 students in Pakistan received their Cambridge International AS and A-Level results. In total, more than 118,000 entries were made for Cambridge International AS and A-levels in the June 2023 series in Pakistan, a rise of 10% since June 2022.