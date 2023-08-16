Neymar relishes 'new challenge' amid joining Saudi Al-Hilal from PSG

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar prepares to take a corner during a friendly football match against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on August 3, 2023. — AFP

In less than 48 hours after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe was reinstated to the French club's first-team, his teammate and Brazilian striker Neymar bid farewell to the team and joined hands with Saudi club Al-Hilal, as he is happy to embrace "new challenges and opportunities in new places".

The 31-year-old concluded his six-year stay in Paris and walks the path of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, French Karim Benzema, and Senegalese Sadio Mane in joining the Middle East.

Neymar said in a statement from the Saudi Pro League: "I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places."

"I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment," his statement read.

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

"Al-Hilal is a giant club with fantastic fans, and it is the best in Asia. This gives me a feeling that it is the right decision for me at the right time with the right club. I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al-Hilal."

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record fee of 222 million euros ($242 million), a few weeks before they recruited the Fench forward Kylian Mbappe.

Argentinian forward Lionel Messi while playing a match. — AFP/File

The Brazilian forward scored 118 goals in 173 matches for PSG, winning five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, but his time at PSG was blighted by a catalogue of injuries.

Although he helped the club to the 2020 Champions League final, which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich, he was sidelined for key games.

Neymar underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, only returning to join PSG on their pre-season tour of Asia.

This picture taken on April 2, 2023, shows Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe as he looks dejected after the match. — Reuters

However, he no longer figured in new coach Luis Enrique's plans and was immediately linked with a move to Al-Hilal, where he will earn "100 million euros a season", according to an AFP report.

PSG will not come close to recouping the fee they paid for Neymar but will still pocket close to 100 million euros as well, the report quoted the source.

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in a statement from the French champions.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our club and our project over the last six years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history."

Al-Hilal have traditionally been one of Saudi Arabia's top clubs and have been crowned Asian Champions League winners on four occasions.

They are also one of the four clubs — along with Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad — owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Neymar's departure from PSG follows that of Lionel Messi who now plays for Inter Miami in the US.



French media reported Mbappe made Neymar's departure one of the necessary conditions for him to sign a new contract in 2022 when the former was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.