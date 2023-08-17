Manchester City seize maiden UEFA Super Cup in dramatic penalty shootout vs Sevilla. Twitter

Manchester City clinched their inaugural UEFA Super Cup title, edging past Sevilla in a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in Athens in a thrilling showdown on Wednesday.

Youssef En-Nesyri's towering header during the first half handed the lead to the Spanish side, setting the stage for an intense battle on the pitch. Despite Manchester City's European champion status, their performance failed to showcase their trademark finesse, struggling under the scorching Greek sun. Nevertheless, Cole Palmer's well-executed header breathed new life into City's chances, forcing the contest into a gripping penalty shootout.

Exemplifying exceptional composure under pressure, Manchester City displayed perfect accuracy from the penalty spot, emerging triumphant with a 5-4 victory in the shootout. The turning point came when Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj's attempt cannoned off the crossbar, granting City the upper hand.

Pep Guardiola, the mastermind behind Manchester City's success, lamented his team's lack of pre-season preparation, which was evidently reflected in their performance. The absence of key playmakers Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, sidelined due to injury and illness, left a creative void that was keenly felt on the pitch.

De Bruyne's four-month hiatus due to a significant hamstring injury exacerbated the absence of the firepower offered by Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez since the previous season. As speculation swirls around West Ham's Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta potentially joining Manchester City, this match highlighted the pressing need for reinforcement before the transfer market closes.

Sevilla, who commenced their La Liga campaign with a disheartening home loss to Valencia, showcased their signature resilience by rising to the occasion, mirroring their previous exploits in securing the Europa League title despite a middling league finish.

Yassine Bounou, Sevilla's goalkeeper, produced a standout performance in what is expected to be his farewell match for the club before his move to Saudi side Al Hilal. Bounou's acrobatic save denied Manchester City an early lead, foiling Nathan Ake's powerful header.

Despite a valiant effort by both teams, the decisive moment came as Manchester City's unyielding determination prevailed in the penalty shootout. Guardiola's side showcased their mettle and proved their capability to triumph in high-pressure situations.