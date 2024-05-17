T20 World Cup 2024: 15-member Pakistan squad 'finalised'

Squad includes three wicketkeepers, two batsmen, five fast bowlers, one spinner and four all-rounders

Pakistan's players celebrate after the dismissal of Nepal´s Gulsan Jha (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 cricket match between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium. — AFP/File

Skipper Babar Azam to lead 15-member squad.

KARACHI: As fans eagerly wait for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, the Green Shirts' squad for the mega event has been finalised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), sources told Geo News on Friday.



The 15-member squad, led by skipper Babar Azam, includes five fast bowlers and four all-rounders.

According to the sources, the squad also includes three wicket keepers, two batsmen and a spinner.

Pacer Haris Rauf has also been included after recovering from injury while Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Irfan Khan will travel with the team as reserves.

Pakistan’s likely squad for T20 World Cup

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Reserves: Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Ali and Irfan Khan.

The PCB will officially announce the squad after the first match of the T20I series against England on May 22 as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has set May 25 as the deadline for announcing a 15-member World Cup squad.

Pakistan are in Group A of the World Cup alongside arch-rivals India, Ireland, Canada and the USA.

The national side will play their first World Cup match on June 6 against the USA in Dallas. While, the most anticipated clash of titans between Pakistan and India will take place on June 9 (Sunday) in New York.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal