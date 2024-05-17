 

Cricket Australia to set up Pakistan fan zones for November series

This exciting initiative aligns with CA's Multicultural Action Plan, which is designed to foster inclusivity

By
Sports Desk

May 17, 2024

The image shows Pakistani fans cheering for their team. —Cricket Australia (CA)/ File

The Cricket Australia (CA) has announced it will establish Pakistan fan zones for the Australia-Pakistan white-ball series in November.

“This exciting initiative aligns with CA's Multicultural Action Plan, which is designed to foster inclusivity and provide brilliant experiences for cricket fans from diverse backgrounds,” the CA said in a statement.

Pakistan team will play three one day internationals (ODIs) and as many T20 internationals against Australia, starting from November 4 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The CA said it had designated specific seating areas for Pakistani fans across all six venues. 

“Within the venues, fans would be able to access prayer areas, and enjoy a selection of halal food, ensuring that fans can enjoy the matches comfortably and with cultural considerations in mind,” it said.

Earlier, the Australian cricket board had dedicated India fan zones for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy at all five venues including MCG and SCG, in a bid to provide Indian fans a good experience. Fans are welcomed to wear blue attire and bring traditional instruments.

The CA will release details about ticket sales for the Pakistan and Indian fan zones next week.

Men’s ODI Series Pakistan v Australia

4 November: MCG, Melbourne (D/N)

8 November: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

10 November: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

Men’s T20I Series Pakistan v Australia

14 November: The Gabba, Brisbane (N)

16 November: SCG, Sydney (N)

18 November: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)

