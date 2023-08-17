Police register another case of domestic help torture in Islamabad

People stand behind a crime scene tape. — AFP/File

Police register case under sections 342, 506, 328 of PPC.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Mother of survivors accuses woman of inhumane torture.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police registered another case of torture on minor house help in the federal capital on the complaint of the survivor’s mother, The News reported on Wednesday.

The law enforcers registered the FIR (first information report) against a woman who was suspected of maltreatment of the teenage housemaid under sections 342, 506, and 328 of the Pakistan Penal Code in Islamabad’s Sector G-15, which comes under the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station.

However, the police did not arrest the main suspect or any other suspect involved in the incident whereas they had allowed the family members to return to their native village along with the 13-year-old survivor, Andleeb Fatima.

Fatima’s mother, Khalida Bibi hailing from Chiniot, lodged a complaint with the police praying that her daughter had been working as a domestic help in a house in Sector G-15 since July 2023. However, the suspect didn’t allow her daughter to contact her family on the phone.

“My daughter Andleeb started crying upon watching me and asked of me to take her home. Upon asking the reasons behind her crying, she disclosed that the house lady daily tortured her ruthlessly without any guilt and locked her in a room,” Bibi, told the police when she reached the house on August 16 where her daughter was working.

The complainant, quoting her daughter, told the police that the housewife used to burn her body with searing iron spoons and used to keep her under confinement without providing her food. She further alleged that it had become a matter of routine to beat her inhumanly.

The police have taken up the case and initiated the investigation.

In July, a case of alleged child abuse came to light when the girl, employed as a domestic helper at the civil judge's house, was brought to a hospital in Lahore with serious injuries.

The case is pending in a local court in Islamabad.