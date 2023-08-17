 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Shakeel Anjum

Police register another case of domestic help torture in Islamabad

By
Shakeel Anjum

Thursday, August 17, 2023

People stand behind a crime scene tape. — AFP/File
People stand behind a crime scene tape. — AFP/File

  • Police register case under sections 342, 506, 328 of PPC. 
  • No arrests have been made as of yet.
  • Mother of survivors accuses woman of inhumane torture.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police registered another case of torture on minor house help in the federal capital on the complaint of the survivor’s mother, The News reported on Wednesday.

The law enforcers registered the FIR (first information report) against a woman who was suspected of maltreatment of the teenage housemaid under sections 342, 506, and 328 of the Pakistan Penal Code in Islamabad’s Sector G-15, which comes under the jurisdiction of Tarnol Police Station.

However, the police did not arrest the main suspect or any other suspect involved in the incident whereas they had allowed the family members to return to their native village along with the 13-year-old survivor, Andleeb Fatima.

Fatima’s mother, Khalida Bibi hailing from Chiniot, lodged a complaint with the police praying that her daughter had been working as a domestic help in a house in Sector G-15 since July 2023. However, the suspect didn’t allow her daughter to contact her family on the phone.

“My daughter Andleeb started crying upon watching me and asked of me to take her home. Upon asking the reasons behind her crying, she disclosed that the house lady daily tortured her ruthlessly without any guilt and locked her in a room,” Bibi, told the police when she reached the house on August 16 where her daughter was working.

The complainant, quoting her daughter, told the police that the housewife used to burn her body with searing iron spoons and used to keep her under confinement without providing her food. She further alleged that it had become a matter of routine to beat her inhumanly.

The police have taken up the case and initiated the investigation.

In July, a case of alleged child abuse came to light when the girl, employed as a domestic helper at the civil judge's house, was brought to a hospital in Lahore with serious injuries.

The case is pending in a local court in Islamabad.

More From Pakistan:

Ranipur notable arrested for killing, torturing 10-year-old domestic helper

Ranipur notable arrested for killing, torturing 10-year-old domestic helper
'Deeply concerned' US urges Pakistan probe into church attacks

'Deeply concerned' US urges Pakistan probe into church attacks
No decision in ECP over polls date, delimitations

No decision in ECP over polls date, delimitations
Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet to take oath today

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet to take oath today
'High-level' probe ordered into vandalism of churches in Faisalabad

'High-level' probe ordered into vandalism of churches in Faisalabad
Media community applauds President Alvi's approval of key PEMRA Amendment Bill

Media community applauds President Alvi's approval of key PEMRA Amendment Bill

Syrus Qazi takes over as foreign secretary after Dr Asad's superannuation

Syrus Qazi takes over as foreign secretary after Dr Asad's superannuation
Over 100 held after several churches, homes vandalised in Jaranwala

Over 100 held after several churches, homes vandalised in Jaranwala
Supreme Court moved against CCI decision for holding elections on new census

Supreme Court moved against CCI decision for holding elections on new census
US assures caretaker govt of advancing ‘commitment to economic prosperity'

US assures caretaker govt of advancing ‘commitment to economic prosperity'
Sophia Mirza, sister face arrest after failing to comply with police summon

Sophia Mirza, sister face arrest after failing to comply with police summon
Minor domestic help of influential Pir ‘tortured to death’ in Ranipur

Minor domestic help of influential Pir ‘tortured to death’ in Ranipur