Pet chicken paid as fee to lawyer

A chicken stands on a river bank in Xiangfan, China's Hubei province November 25, 2005. — Reuters

LAHORE: A young boy gave his pet chicken as a fee to a lawyer who was hired to represent his uncle in a criminal case and bail him out from prison, The News reported on Friday.

Ayan, raised by his uncle Mohsin Abbas, brought his pet chicken to an anti-terrorism court in Lahore due to a lack of finances to pay the lawyer. He handed over his favourite rooster to the counsel in tears.



According to the lawyer, Abbas was arrested from Pattoki whereas the police allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs25,000 to release him.



The counsel claimed that Abbas's family had paid the money, but instead of releasing him, he was handed over to Lahore police.

There was solid evidence that Abbas was not involved in any kind of crime, Abbas's lawyer claimed.