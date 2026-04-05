Hajj 2026: No extra cost, flights begin from April 18 with new Lahore route, says minister

Pilgrims walk in line as they prepare to board a Pakistan International Airlines' special Hajj pilgrimage flight bound for Saudi Arabia at the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore. — AFP/File

Minister says exemplary arrangements made for pilgrims.

Yousuf unveils new Lahore-to-Saudi Arabia route.

Pakistan to fully utilise its Hajj quota this year, he says.



Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, announced on Sunday that Hajj 2026 arrangements are fully prepared with no extra cost for 180,000 pilgrims, including 120,000 government and 60,000 private.

Speaking to PTV News in Riyadh, the federal minister said Hajj flight operations will kick off on April 18, with a new Lahore route added to the existing services.

He announced that a total of 180,000 pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. Highlighting improvements for this year, he revealed a new Lahore-to-Saudi Arabia route to facilitate easier travel for pilgrims, while flights from other cities will continue as scheduled.

The minister emphasised that all operations, including flights, accommodations and transport, will be organised in a smooth and exemplary manner to ensure the comfort and safety of all pilgrims.

He further stated that the Ministry of Religious Affairs will closely coordinate with private companies to regulate Umrah services, accommodations, catering and transport.

Every effort is being made to provide pilgrims with high-quality arrangements, and the ministry aims to make this year’s Hajj an exemplary experience in terms of management and facilities, he said.

The minister also reaffirmed the strong relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, appreciating the host country’s arrangements and support for Pakistani pilgrims.

He highlighted that this year, Pakistan would fully utilise its Hajj quota while maintaining exemplary standards, reflecting the commitment of both governments to facilitating a safe and memorable pilgrimage experience.

Responding to a query, he said that previously the Hajj route ran from Karachi to Islamabad, and now a new Lahore-to-Saudi Arabia route has been added to facilitate easier travel for pilgrims, while flights from other cities will continue as scheduled.