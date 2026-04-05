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Postponement sought for Karachi matric exams set to begin April 7

Alliance cites incomplete arrangements, says examination centres yet to be finalised

By
Rana Javaid
|

Published April 05, 2026

Students are solving question papers during their annual examination on July 27, 2021. — APP/File
Students are solving question papers during their annual examination on July 27, 2021. — APP/File

The alliance of private schools in Karachi has demanded the postponement of matriculation examinations scheduled to begin from April 7, citing incomplete arrangements and a lack of preparedness.

The private schools’ alliance said that examination centres have not yet been finalised and admit cards have not been issued, raising concerns ahead of the scheduled exams.

The organisation further stated that examination materials have not been dispatched and that there is still no clarity regarding centres, while other arrangements also remain incomplete.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the matriculation board said that all arrangements for the examinations have been completed and admit cards have already been uploaded on the board’s website.

According to the spokesperson, admit cards for private candidates have also been dispatched to their residential addresses. 

The board office will remain open even on Sunday, and candidates who have not received their admit cards can collect them from Room No 5.

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