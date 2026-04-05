45 killed, 105 injured as rains wreak havoc across KP

People wade through a water-logged street following heavy rains in Peshawar, April 4, 2026. — Reuters

442 houses damaged, 60 completely destroyed.

Relief operations underway across affected districts.

More rain spell expected from April 6.



PESHAWAR: At least 45 people have been killed and 105 injured after heavy rains triggered roof and wall collapses across multiple districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since March 25, said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to the PDMA’s latest report issued on Sunday, the casualties were caused by collapsing roofs and walls amid heavy rains across multiple districts.

The PDMA said that those killed include 23 children, 17 men and five women, while the injured comprise 45 men, 16 women and 44 children. A total of 442 houses have been damaged, including 382 partially and 60 completely destroyed.

The incidents were reported in several districts, including Bannu, Abbottabad, Mardan, Bajaur, Hangu, Mohmand, Kohat, North Waziristan, Peshawar, Khyber, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Shangla, Battagram, Lower Kohistan, Mansehra, Torghar, Swat, Upper Dir, Charsadda, Buner, Malakand, Lower Dir, Orakzai, South Waziristan and Tank.

The PDMA said it remains in contact with Rescue 1122, district administrations and other relevant institutions, with relief activities ongoing. Aid supplies have been dispatched to affected districts, and local administrations have been directed to accelerate relief efforts and ensure immediate assistance to victims.

The authority warned of another spell of rain expected from April 6 to 9 and urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly to sensitive tourist areas, and to follow official advisories.

The PDMA added that its Emergency Operations Centre remains fully functional, advising citizens to report any untoward incidents or seek information via the toll-free helpline 1700.