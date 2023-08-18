 
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Interim govt will hand over power if elections held in 90 days: information minister

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 18, 2023

Newly-appointed caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on August 18, 2023. — Twitter/@geonews_urdu
Newly-appointed caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on August 18, 2023. — Twitter/@geonews_urdu

  • Interim info minister says it is ECP responsibility to hold elections.
  • Adds caretaker govt only mandated to assist the electoral authority.
  • Says the interim govt's key priority will be to improve the economy.

Newly-appointed caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi has said that the interim government will hand over the power to the elected representatives if elections are held within 90 days. 

He made these comments while speaking during his maiden press conference in Islamabad after his appointment as the caretaker information minister.

"It is the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) responsibility to hold polls. Whether they choose to conduct within 90 days or in February, we will not remain a part of the government for a single minute," he said. 

A day earlier, the ECP announced the schedule of new delimitations to be carried out as per the new census approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) earlier this month.

The schedule showed that fresh delimitation will take nearly four months, meaning the general elections in the country cannot be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the provincial and national assemblies.

Solangi said that the interim government is only mandated to assist the electoral body in holding elections across the country, adding that it was not in the caretakers’ domain to decide when should the elections be held.

He added that the interim government is committed to complying with the directions of the ECP for transferring and posting of any individual, necessary to hold free and fair elections.

The interim information minister also assured the Election Commission of all possible assistance and cooperation to ensure transparent elections in the country.

The minister also expressed the resolve and determination of the caretakers to abide by their oath and discharge their responsibilities as per law and the Constitution. 

'Interim govt's focus on better economy'

Solangi further said that the interim government's main priority will be to improve the economy, adding that the cabinet has decided to reduce its expenses. 

Speaking about fuel prices, he said that Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) included several commitments including reduced subsidies.

