Senior bureaucracy reshuffled by interim PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: A day after the caretaker cabinet was sworn in, Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reshuffled the senior bureaucracy, The News reported on Saturday.

After PM Kakar’s nod, the Establishment Division (ED) issued a notification to transfer chief secretaries of Sindh, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the federal interior secretary and Cabinet Division secretary and Islamabad chief commissioner and several other members of the bureaucracy at the senior level.

Furthermore, other transfers in the bureaucracy are expected in the next couple of days.

Amidst the new transfers and postings, Kamran Ali Afzal, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), currently posted as director general Civil Services Academy, has been appointed as Cabinet Division secretary, according to ED’s notification.

Secretary Water Resources Nasir Jamy, a BPS-22 officer of PAS, is now posted as secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Division. Shakeel Khan Bangash, a BPS-22 officer of PAS, who was an OSD [officer on special duty], is posted as secretary Housing and Works Division.

Secretary Housing and Works Muhammad Fakhar Alam Irfan, a BPS-22 officer of PAS, has been given the prestigious post of chief secretary Sindh. He would replace Muhammad Sohail Rajput, another BPS-22 officer of PAS, who has been directed to report to the Establishment Division. Syed Asif Ali Hyder Shah, a BPS-22 officer of PAS, who was also an OSD, has been appointed as secretary Climate Change Division, the communiqué stated.

Allah Dino Khawaja, a BPS-22 officer of the Police Service, who was commandant National Police Academy, is now appointed as secretary Human Rights Division, whereas Humaira Ahmad, a BPS-22 officer of PAS, who was awaiting posting at the Establishment Division, has been posted as secretary National Heritage and Culture Division.

Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza, a BPS-22 officer of PAS, has also been transferred and posted as secretary Water Resources. Muhammad Abdullah Sumbal, a BPS-21 officer, who previously was acting as additional secretary (In-charge) Science and Technology, has been posted as additional secretary (In-charge) Interior Division.

The notification further added that Additional Secretary Power Division Shakeel Qadir Khan, a BPS-21 officer of PAS, has been appointed as chief secretary Balochistan. He would replace a BS-22 officer of PAS Abdul Aziz Uqaili, who would report to the Establishment Division.

Moreover, Captain (retd) Anwarul Haq, a BPS-20 officer of PAS, who was a member environment in the Capital Development Authority (CDA), has been appointed chief commissioner Islamabad. He would replace Captain (retd) Noorul Amin Mengal and by virtue of the CDA Ordinance, he would also hold charge of the CDA chairmanship.

Noorul Amin Mengal, who took over as chief commissioner Islamabad and the CDA chairman in January last, has been directed to report to the Establishment Division. Secretary Human Rights Division Ali Raza Bhutta, a BPS-22 officer of PAS, will now assume his duties as secretary Science and Technology Division.

Furthermore, the notification stated that Special Secretary Prime Minister’s Office Sarah Saeed, a BPS-22 officer of PAS, is now posted as secretary Commerce Division with immediate effect. The services of additional secretary Planning Dawood Muhammad Bareach, a BPS-21 officer of PAS, have been placed at the disposal of the AJK government for further appointment as chief secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Usman Chachar, BPS-22 officer of PAS, has also been transferred and asked to report to the Establishment Division. Two BPS-22 officers of PAS Special Secretary Cabinet Division Eazzaz Aslam Dar and secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication, Navid Ahmed Shaikh, have been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Iram Anjum Khan, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS), who was additional Auditor General-I, has been appointed as secretary Maritime Affairs. He would replace Abdul Ghufran Memon, another BPS-22 officer of the same service group. Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Fareen Mazhara, BPS-22 officer of Inland Service, has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Additional secretary (In-charge) Petroleum Captain (retd) Muhammad Mahmood has been appointed additional secretary (In-charge) National Food Security. Momin Agha, BPS-21 officer of PAS, who was additional secretary (In-charge) Industries and Production, would replace him in Petroleum Division.

Director General Immigration and Passports Yawar Hussain, a BPS-20 officer of PAS, has also been transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division. Additional secretary (In-charge) Climate Change Division Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, a BPS-21 officer of PAS, has also been directed to report to the Establishment Division, according to the ED’s notification.