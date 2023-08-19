Sindh governor administers oath to 10-member interim cabinet

Sindh interim cabinet is taking oath at Sindh Governor House in this till taken from a video on August 19. 2023. — PTV/YouTube

Sindh governor approves appointment of caretaker ministers.

Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz, ex-secretary Younus Dagha among ministers.

Oath-taking ceremony takes place at Governor House in Karachi.

As many as 10 interim ministers of Sindh’s caretaker cabinet have taken the oath of office during a ceremony held at Sindh Governor House in Karachi.



Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the newly-appointed interim ministers on Saturday.

Sindh interim Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Sindh governor has approved the appointment of caretaker ministers on the advice of the interim chief minister and a notification has been issued.

The provincial interim ministers include defence analyst Brig (retd), Haris Nawaz, former federal secretary Muhammad Younus Dagha, Mubeen Jumani, Saad Khalid Niaz, Junaid Shah, Rana Hussain, Ishwar Lal, Arshad Wali Muhammad , Omar Soomro and Khuda Bux Marri.

Last week, the Sindh Assembly was dissolved prematurely in line with the then-ruling alliance's decision to extend the 60-day deadline for holding elections to 90 days.

Subsequently, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) agreed on the name of Maqbool Baqar for the post of interim chief minister.

Following this, Justice (retd) Baqar took the oath of office on August 17.

Who is Maqbool Baqar?

Justice (retd) Baqar last served as a senior judge at the Supreme Court of Pakistan after receiving elevation from his post as the Sindh High Court chief justice on February 17, 2015. He was appointed as the top provincial judge of Sindh in September 2013. Justice (retd) Baqar retired from the apex court in April 2022.

He garnered praise for his works as an excellent and brave jurist, particularly following a targeted attack on him by a terrorist outfit due to his judicial verdicts against terrorists.

Justice (retd) Baqar was also known for his critique of the judiciary. Following his retirement in April 2022, he once publicly pointed out severe flaws in the country's judicial affairs.

Born on April 5, 1957, the senior SC judge began his legal career with his enrollment as an advocate in May 1981 after completing his LLB from the University of Karachi. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on August 26, 2002, and confirmed as an SHC judge the following year.

While he was serving at the SHC, Justice Baqar’s judgments in terrorism cases irked terrorist outfits, after which he was targeted by Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists in a bomb explosion on June 26, 2013, in Karachi. He, along with personnel of law enforcement agencies, suffered injuries in the attack. But the judge returned to work after months of rehabilitative surgery.