Shehbaz Sharif, other PML-N leaders set to leave for London to discuss Nawaz's 'return'

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/ File

Visit likely to be watched closely by political observers.

Nawaz's return to Pakistan to be major boost for PML-N.

Nawaz plans return in middle of September 2023: sources.

LAHORE: Former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sunday that ex-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for London from Lahore today (Sunday) to meet with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Aurangzeb wrote: "Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mr Shehbaz Sharif will leave for London from Lahore today. During his stay in London, Mr Shehbaz Sharif will also meet the party leader Mr Muhammad Nawaz Sharif."

According to The News, the delegation is likely to include other senior party leaders as well.

The visit comes amid speculation that Nawaz Sharif may be returning to Pakistan soon.

PML-N Lahore President Saiful Mulok Khokhar confirmed that he and Faisal Saif Khokhar were scheduled to board a flight to London on Sunday. He said that the delegation would meet with Nawaz and discuss the party’s future plans.

The visit is likely to be closely watched by political observers, as it could provide clues about Nawaz's intentions.

If he does return to Pakistan, it would be a major boost for the PML-N ahead of general polls.

Party sources said Nawaz has summoned the local leaders to London where all formalities for return to Pakistan will be discussed. Party sources claimed that Nawaz planned to return to Pakistan in the middle of September 2023.

They said the legal wizards of the party were also scheduled to reach London to brief the PML-N's head about legal issues for his return. Khokhar, while talking to this scribe, said that he would meet Nawaz in London and finalise arrangements for his welcome reception.

About the exact date of return, he said this will be decided by the party chief himself.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz visited the residence of Atta Tarar, Deputy Secretary General of the party, and met his parents and members of his family.

He paid tribute to the services of former President Rafiq Tarar for Pakistan and the nation and commended Tarar for his services to the party and country during the 16-month premiership period.