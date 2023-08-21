Woman frightened as she finds snake inside her bathroom in Arizona

A black and pink-coloured coachwhip snake can be seen in this screengrab taken from the video by Rattle Snake Solutions

A woman from Tucson, Arizona was deeply terrified as she found a black and pink-coloured coachwhip snake lurking inside a commode in her toilet after returning from a long trip.

Michelle Lespron said she rushed to the bathroom as it was a long journey, adding that it took two days to get rid of that reptile. This type of snake is not venomous however, it can be aggressive.

She told JamPress that she slammed the lid back down right away.

The resident of Catalina Foothills called Rattlesnake Solutions to take care of it but it was also hard for them as the snake troubled the handler more than it was anticipated.

A black and pink-coloured coachwhip snake can be seen in this screengrab taken from the video by Rattle Snake Solutions

The handler named Nick visited her home three times to free the reptile.

In a video from the scene, immense efforts can be seen being put in by the handler as he grabbed and tugged at the snake before it digs its fangs into his skin and hisses at the camera.

"He's my hero, Nick at Rattlesnake Solutions is my absolute hero," Lespron gushed.

Rattlesnake Solutions said that it is unusual for these snakes to settle inside a toilet.

Bryan Hughes, the company owner, said: "A coachwhip is a fast, intelligent snake. It eats rattlesnakes, it climbs trees, it climbs houses, it does what it wants."

A black and pink-coloured coachwhip snake can be seen in this screengrab taken from the video by Rattle Snake Solutions, hissing towards the camera.

As the snake was taken care of, it traumatised the homeowner. Now, she flushes the toilet several times before sitting down and won’t get inside the bathroom without switching on the lights.

"I always leave my toilet lid closed and my father puts screens on the top of any openings on my roof so snakes and other animals can’t worm their way through," she said.

Many users were stunned on social media after seeing the snake rather than the incident.

One person commented: "That is an incredibly beautiful snake. I’ve never heard of it, but wow it’s so exotic looking."