pakistan
Monday, August 21, 2023
Mariana Baabar

UAE lauds Pakistan's efforts, measure to address Jaranwala tragedy

People gather at a church building vandalized by protesters in Jaranwala, Pakistan August 16, 2023. — Reuters
ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently commended Pakistan's efforts and measures to address the Jaranwala tragedy, The News reported Monday.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the need to "respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarisation", adding that it was the need of time that the international community work together to "reaffirm a commitment to upholding the universal principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence" to achieve stability and sustainable development.

The ministry's statement also "strongly condemned" the burning of a number of churches and dozens of homes by extremists in Pakistan, and denounced the violence that has taken place.

Last week, a mob vandalised several churches and set scores of houses in Jaranwala town of the industrial district of Faisalabad on fire after accusing some Christian community members of alleged blasphemy.

Dozens of people blocked a nearby highway and the local administration called in paramilitary troops to handle the volatile situation.

The UAE MoFA in its statement commended the efforts and diligence of the Pakistani government and the measures it implemented in confronting these criminal acts.

The ministry affirmed the UAE’s permanent rejection of all practices aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human and moral values and principles, stressing that hate speech and extremism contradict international efforts to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace among peoples.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated the government of Pakistan would not rest until "those responsible for the vile acts in Jaranwala were apprehended and brought to justice".

Responding to media queries on Sunday about the remarks by some governments on the August 16 violence in Jaranwala, spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: "We reiterate what we have said earlier. The Faisalabad incident is a sad reprehensible incident that has hurt the sentiments of Christians across Pakistan. 

"The incident has been strongly condemned by Pakistan’s leadership and the entire Pakistani society. Such intolerant and violent acts are unacceptable to the ethos of Pakistani society."

"The wheels of justice have been set in motion. The incident has also reignited an inter-faith dialogue of tolerance and mutual respect and understanding in Pakistan," she added.

— With additional input from APP. 

