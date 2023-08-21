 
India squad for Asia Cup 2023: BCCI inducts Rahul, Shreyas, Tilak in ODI team

Indian players celebrate after taking a wicket during T20 Asia Cup 2022. — AFP/File
  • "Few important guys coming back from injury," says Indian selector.
  • Squad includes captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli among others.
  • Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on August 30 in Pakistan. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the BCCI said the squad includes: “Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.”

The traveling stand-by player is Sanju Samson, the cricket board added.

"We've picked these 18 guys, [World Cup squad] it'll be in and around these guys," India's chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Few important guys coming back from injury, hopefully all goes well with them. They have a few games now at the Asia Cup. There's a short camp followed by a couple of games before we announce the World Cup squad, but it's quite obvious it'll be around these guys," he added.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on August 30 with Pakistan hosting Nepal in Multan.

Here's all you need to know about the tournament:

Complete schedule

Group Stage

  • Aug 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Aug 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 2 - Pakistan vs India in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 3 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 4 - India vs Nepal in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Super 4s

  • Sept 6 - A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 9 - B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 10 - A1 vs A2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 12 - A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 14 - A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 15 - A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
  • Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

