Prince Harry is seeing things ‘hit home big time’: ‘He took it for granted’

Experts have just spoken out regarding Prince Harry’s bid to take things for granted, despite things ‘hitting home big time’.



Royal author and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop made these admissions during a candid chat with Kinsey Schofield for the To Di For Daily podcast.

In the midst of this chat with the outlet, Ms Dunlop posed some series tips to Prince Harry and even urged him not to ‘rush’ into this difficult but lucrative journey.

She started the converastion off by saying, “I think it’s been an incredibly difficult journey…”

But because of it, “I don’t think Harry has many assets, I don’t think he had the intellectual acumen and probably grounding in history, bizarrely, to understand just what he was trying to achieve.”

“He needed to go much slower but I totally understand why the impetuous lad, the rival sibling, the bruised man wanted to smack it out there really quickly, get some easy hits, except they’ve proved quite hard hits but lucrative ones that’s for sure under his belt. And I don’t think he would have ever envisaged the difficulty…” she also added during the course of the chat.

She also added, “We have to own when you’re part of the Royal Family, the building bricks that come with the institution mean you are greater than the sum of your parts which means that by definition, Harry outside royalty is less than the sum of his parts had he stayed in the institution.”

Before concluding Ms Dunlop also went as far as to add, “I think that’s something very painful. It’s a reality that will be hitting home for him now and I’ve always felt compassion for Harry and I continue to feel compassion because he was born into something. When you’re born into something, you take it for granted.”