Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Mariana Baabar

FO confirms Pakistan HC and Nawaz's meeting in London

Mariana Baabar

Pakistans High Commissioner to United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal (left) and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (right). — Twitter/@GovtofPakistan/AFP/File
  • Meeting comes ahead of former PM Shehbaz visit to London. 
  • Video of HC leaving Hassan Nawaz's office in Central London surfaces.
  • FO sources say meeting of HC with Nawaz was routine matter.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has confirmed that Pakistan's High Commissioner (HC) to the United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif last week in London ahead of former premier Shehbaz Sharif's arrival in the UK's capital, The News reported.

The directives from Islamabad for the HC to meet Nawaz right after the transfer of power to the caretaker setup in the country raised many eyebrows as the meeting took place just before statements from the PML-N that the former prime minister was due back in Pakistan in mid-September.

Later, a video of HC Faisal leaving the office of Hassan Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif, at his Central London office also surfaced.

“Yes, the meeting took place. Mr Nawaz Sharif has been our prime minister three times, and we give all former prime ministers such courtesy,” a source affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The FO sources said that it was a courtesy call on the former prime minister, which was a routine matter.

Meanwhile, another government source commented that the issue was complicated because technically and legally Nawaz has been convicted and is absconding in the eyes of the law.

“It is normal for Pakistan’s diplomats to meet high-profile Pakistanis, and Nawaz Sharif is certainly amongst them,” said the official.

Last week, a Sharif family source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Nawaz will leave for Pakistan from London “after a month”.

This would mean that the former prime minister is expected to return to Pakistan in the mid of this September.

The Sharif family’s lawyers and political aides had advised the PML-N supremo to come to Pakistan immediately after ending his Europe and Middle East visit which started two months ago and ended last week when Nawaz reached London. However, some within the PML-N have advised Nawaz that it’s better to arrive in mid-September.

“Nawaz Sharif’s decision to return to Pakistan after ending nearly four years of exile is final and everything is in order,” said the source who has been part of the negotiation and the arrangements.

