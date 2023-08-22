Rangers apprehend six Indian smugglers inside Pakistan: ISPR

Caught Indian smugglers. — ISPR

ISPR says incident shows likely complicity of Indian BSF troops.

BSF troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens.

Indian smugglers to be dealt with as per law of land, says ISPR.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Rangers personnel, deployed along the international border with India, have apprehended six Indian smugglers inside Pakistani territory from July 29 to August 3, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"These smugglers/criminals were trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan. It is surprising that these smugglers could cross the heavily fenced border under perpetual surveillance of Indian Border Security Force (BSF)," the military’s media wing stated.

The communique further stated that the incident showed likely complicity of BSF troops in smuggling narcotics and weapons. “In addition, it is also surprising that Indian BSF troops have so far failed to report [the] six missing citizens.”

According to the ISPR statement, four of the smugglers — namely Gurmeej son of Guldeep Singh, Shinder Singh son of Bhora Singh, Juginder Singh son of Thakur Singh, and Vishal son of Jagga — belonged to Ferozpur, whereas Rattan Pal Singh son of Mahinder Singh and Garvender Singh son of Mukhtiar Singh belonged to Jalandhar and Ludhiana respectively.

"These Indian smugglers will be dealt as per [the] law of the land for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities," the ISPR said.

The statement further added: "Security forces of Pakistan will continue to maintain vigil and expect that Indian BSF will act professionally and sever their ties with smuggling rackets operating from their territory".