 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Zarmeen Zehra

Rangers apprehend six Indian smugglers inside Pakistan: ISPR

By
Zarmeen Zehra

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Caught Indian smugglers. — ISPR
Caught Indian smugglers. — ISPR 
  • ISPR says incident shows likely complicity of Indian BSF troops.
  • BSF troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens.
  • Indian smugglers to be dealt with as per law of land, says ISPR.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Rangers personnel, deployed along the international border with India, have apprehended six Indian smugglers inside Pakistani territory from July 29 to August 3, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"These smugglers/criminals were trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan. It is surprising that these smugglers could cross the heavily fenced border under perpetual surveillance of Indian Border Security Force (BSF)," the military’s media wing stated.

The communique further stated that the incident showed likely complicity of BSF troops in smuggling narcotics and weapons. “In addition, it is also surprising that Indian BSF troops have so far failed to report [the] six missing citizens.”

According to the ISPR statement, four of the smugglers — namely Gurmeej son of Guldeep Singh, Shinder Singh son of Bhora Singh, Juginder Singh son of Thakur Singh, and Vishal son of Jagga — belonged to Ferozpur, whereas Rattan Pal Singh son of Mahinder Singh and Garvender Singh son of Mukhtiar Singh belonged to Jalandhar and Ludhiana respectively.

"These Indian smugglers will be dealt as per [the] law of the land for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities," the ISPR said.

The statement further added: "Security forces of Pakistan will continue to maintain vigil and expect that Indian BSF will act professionally and sever their ties with smuggling rackets operating from their territory".

More From Pakistan:

Special court grants Asad Umar bail in missing cipher case till Aug 29

Special court grants Asad Umar bail in missing cipher case till Aug 29
What are rescue options for people standard in Battagram cable car?

What are rescue options for people standard in Battagram cable car?

Battagram chairlift rescue operation live updates: Pakistan Army's SSG on site to save lives video

Battagram chairlift rescue operation live updates: Pakistan Army's SSG on site to save lives
Saudi minister says Umrah visa duration increased to 90 days for Pakistani pilgrims

Saudi minister says Umrah visa duration increased to 90 days for Pakistani pilgrims
'New washroom with 5-foot-high walls, door constructed at Imran Khan's cell in Attock jail'

'New washroom with 5-foot-high walls, door constructed at Imran Khan's cell in Attock jail'
After minor maid’s murder, another young woman goes missing in Ranipur

After minor maid’s murder, another young woman goes missing in Ranipur
Controversy rages on as official picked by Alvi ‘refuses’ to work with him

Controversy rages on as official picked by Alvi ‘refuses’ to work with him
FO confirms Pakistan HC and Nawaz's meeting in London

FO confirms Pakistan HC and Nawaz's meeting in London
Shehbaz Sharif calls for official inquiry into President Arif Alvi's conduct

Shehbaz Sharif calls for official inquiry into President Arif Alvi's conduct
PTI President Parvez Elahi’s remand extended in corruption case

PTI President Parvez Elahi’s remand extended in corruption case
When is Imran Khan served breakfast in Attock jail?

When is Imran Khan served breakfast in Attock jail?
New US Consul General Conrad Tribble assumes charge of office

New US Consul General Conrad Tribble assumes charge of office