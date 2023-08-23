 
'What a great moment': Fawad Chaudhry hails India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

The image shows Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry with Chandrayaan-3 Vikram landers icon at the top right. — Facebook/ISRO
Fawad Chaudhry, former minister of information and broadcasting, Wednesday congratulated India after its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully landed on the moon — becoming the first Pakistani politician to praise New Delhi for its astronomical achievement in the realm of space exploration.

The Chandrayaan-3 landing programme should be broadcast in Pakistan, according to Fawad Chaudhry, a former minister of information and broadcasting in the Imran Khan administration.

He also expressed his congratulations to the Indian space community and scientists, calling the trip "a historic moment for humanity.".

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Tuesday: "Pak media should show the Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM...historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India.... Many Congratulations."

He further went on to congratulate the young scientists who cheered India's moon landing with ISRO Chief Sreedhara Panicker Somanath.

It is important to remember Chaudhry's 2019 announcement of Pakistan sending its first astronaut in space in 2022 a year before the present Indian moon landing. The selection process was to be carried out by the Pakistan Air Force in 2020, according to the former information minister.

India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union, after the successful moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

