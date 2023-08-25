2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg set to hang up his glove

Washington Nationals injured pitcher Stephen Strasburg in the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park September 28, 2022. Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hit a single in the 10th inning to seal the walk-off win, 3-2 over the Atlanta Braves.nbcwashington.com

Washington Nationals' prominent pitcher, Stephen Strasburg, a key figure in their 2019 Major League Baseball championship victory, has made up his mind to retire, as confirmed by various sources on Thursday.

The 35-year-old American right-hander, facing persistent injury challenges over his 13-year career, is expected to make an official announcement after making only eight starts across the last three seasons.

The development follows reports from The Washington Post, ESPN, and MLB's website, which all cited undisclosed sources.

Strasburg's career has been marked by recurrent injuries, with his most recent appearance on June 9, 2022, during last year's campaign for the Nationals. His struggles stemmed from undergoing surgery in 2021 for thoracic outlet syndrome, which causes discomfort due to constricted blood vessels or nerves, particularly affecting his shoulder and neck.

An official retirement declaration is anticipated to be made public on September 9, as reported by The Washington Post.

The player, who clinched a bronze medal for the United States during the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was the top selection in the 2009 MLB Draft, began his journey with immense potential. His trajectory, however, was met with adversities. A torn ligament after a mere 12 appearances necessitated "Tommy John" tendon replacement surgery in his arm, sidelining him until the final weeks of the 2011 season.

Strasburg's career showcased both high points and setbacks. Despite leading the National League in strikeouts with a career-best of 242 in 2014, injuries persisted in 2015. Despite these challenges, he secured a seven-year contract extension in 2016. His stellar performance in 2019 culminated in an 18-6 record, a 3.32 earned-run average, and a World Series MVP title, instrumental in Washington's playoff triumph.

Since securing a substantial seven-year contract worth $245 million post his championship win, Strasburg's presence on the field has been minimal, limited to 31 1/3 innings. His career statistics, if he chooses to retire, would conclude with a 113-62 record, 1,723 strikeouts, and a 3.24 earned-run average.

With his retirement on the horizon, Stephen Strasburg bids farewell to a career marked by tenacity in the face of injuries. His legacy within the MLB remains one of determination and perseverance amid physical challenges.