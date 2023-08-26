Pakistan’s UK envoy calls on PM Kakar after meeting Nawaz Sharif in London

Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (left) and Pakistan's HC to the United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal (centre) pictured at a meeting at PM Office on August 25, 2023. — PMO

Sources say that Dr Faisal's visit to Pakistan was unexpected.

They say HC hadn't taken briefing from PM or FM on taking charge.

Dr Faisal assumed office as HC to UK on August 2.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's High Commissioner (HC) to the United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal met caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in a surprise visit to Islamabad on Friday, The News reported.



Sources said that Dr Faisal's visit was unexpected which came after the envoy's meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London earlier this month.

They said that the diplomat held a detailed meeting with PM Kakar; however, the purpose of his visit and the meeting was not shared with the media.

A source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Dr Faisal, who was earlier Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, had gone to London directly to assume his duties as the HC to UK after his appointment.

He had not taken any briefing from the prime minister and foreign minister upon taking charge, that is why Dr Faisal had come to Pakistan, added the source.

It may be noted that Dr Faisal assumed office as the country's HC to the UK recently, on August 2.

One of his major official engagements as the HC was a meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo in the UK capital.

The details of this meeting were also kept private and it was simply termed a courtesy call.

“Yes, the meeting took place. Mr Nawaz Sharif has been our prime minister three times, and we give all former prime ministers such courtesy,” a source affiliated with the Foreign Office said.

It said that it was a courtesy call on the former prime minister, which was a routine matter.

Dr Faisal is a seasoned diplomat with a rich experience of three decades in the Foreign Service of Pakistan. He joined the foreign service in 1995 and has held many positions at the headquarters, including deputy director, director general and spokesperson.