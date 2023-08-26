Babar Azam adds another ODI feat to his name

Captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on August 24, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to add titles to his name one after another.

The latest feat Babar has achieved is the distinction of highest run scorer in the first 100 one-day internationals (ODI) innings after he scored 5142 runs in the format.

The prolific cricketer, who tops the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI batters ranking, achieved the feat after hitting his 27th half-century in the second match against Afghanistan in Hambantota on August 24.

The title of the most ODI runs scorer was earlier held by South Africa's Hashim Amla, who scored 4946 runs in his first 100 ODI innings. Sir Vivian Richard is placed in the third position with 4607 runs.

In May, the 28-year-old cricket star became the fastest batter to score 5,000 ODI runs.

Babar is the first batter to achieve this feat in less than 100 innings, as he crossed this milestone in just 97 innings, becoming the 14th to score 5,000 runs.

Currently, Pakistan ranks number 2 in the ODI team rankings.

Under Babar's captaincy, the national squad rose to the top slot in the ODI team rankings when the Men in Green successfully defended their mammoth target of 334 runs during the fourth ODI match in the recent series against New Zealand.

However, the loss of one match in the five-match series made Pakistan lose the spot.