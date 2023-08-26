 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Babar Azam adds another ODI feat to his name

By
Sports Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on August 24, 2023. — AFP
Captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on August 24, 2023. — AFP 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to add titles to his name one after another.

The latest feat Babar has achieved is the distinction of highest run scorer in the first 100 one-day internationals (ODI) innings after he scored 5142 runs in the format.

The prolific cricketer, who tops the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI batters ranking, achieved the feat after hitting his 27th half-century in the second match against Afghanistan in Hambantota on August 24.

The title of the most ODI runs scorer was earlier held by South Africa's Hashim Amla, who scored 4946 runs in his first 100 ODI innings. Sir Vivian Richard is placed in the third position with 4607 runs.

In May, the 28-year-old cricket star became the fastest batter to score 5,000 ODI runs.

Babar is the first batter to achieve this feat in less than 100 innings, as he crossed this milestone in just 97 innings, becoming the 14th to score 5,000 runs.

Currently, Pakistan ranks number 2 in the ODI team rankings.

Under Babar's captaincy, the national squad rose to the top slot in the ODI team rankings when the Men in Green successfully defended their mammoth target of 334 runs during the fourth ODI match in the recent series against New Zealand.

However, the loss of one match in the five-match series made Pakistan lose the spot. 

More From Sports:

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC after IPC's letter to PM

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC after IPC's letter to PM
Real Madrid's Bellingham strikes again, secures 1-0 win vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid's Bellingham strikes again, secures 1-0 win vs Celta Vigo
Chelsea open Premier League season with convincing 3-0 win against Luton

Chelsea open Premier League season with convincing 3-0 win against Luton
Fairytale proposal: NHL Star Mason Marchment gets down on one knee

Fairytale proposal: NHL Star Mason Marchment gets down on one knee
Pakistan claim two more medals on 2nd day of Tent Pegging World Cup

Pakistan claim two more medals on 2nd day of Tent Pegging World Cup
Celebratory kissing: Luis Rubiales won’t kiss his job goodbye; Spain PM says ‘unacceptable’

Celebratory kissing: Luis Rubiales won’t kiss his job goodbye; Spain PM says ‘unacceptable’
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem off to finals in World Athletics Championship

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem off to finals in World Athletics Championship
Top BCCI officials' Pakistan visit on the cards during Asia Cup

Top BCCI officials' Pakistan visit on the cards during Asia Cup
Pak vs Afg: Mankad and heartbreaks as Naseem’s late heroics shatter Afghan dream

Pak vs Afg: Mankad and heartbreaks as Naseem’s late heroics shatter Afghan dream
WWE Star Bray Wyatt passes away at age 36

WWE Star Bray Wyatt passes away at age 36
2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg set to hang up his glove

2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg set to hang up his glove
Kiss scandal claims Spanish Football Federation President's career

Kiss scandal claims Spanish Football Federation President's career