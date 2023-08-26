 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Sports Desk

Pak vs Afg: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat in final ODI

Sports Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

 
Skippers Babar Azam and Hasmatullah during the toss on August 26, 2023. — PCB
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first on Saturday in the final one-day international (ODI) match of the series against Afghanistan.

Pakistan have already won the series 2-0 and will be looking to make a clean sweep in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where Afghanistan is hosting the series.

If Pakistan win the match today, they will not only relish the clean sweep victory but will also overtake Australia and jump to the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI ranking.

During the last match, both sides went head-to-head in an intense clash.

After deciding to bat first, Afghanistan's opening pair of Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scored 227 runs together, notching up Afghanistan's second-highest ODI partnership and posted 300-5 in 50 overs.

The Men in Green continued their superb form, even as the match seemed lost at one point. However, Naseem Shah — who led Pakistan to a victory against the same opposition in Asia Cup 2022 — once again guided Pakistan to a thrilling victory in the last over, helping the side score the much-needed 11 runs off 6 balls.

Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand.

More to follow...

