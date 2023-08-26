PDMA warns of 'dangerous' water inflow from India in case of more monsoon rains

A boy stands on the wreckage of his damaged house at the flood affected area of Bahawalnagar in Punjab province on August 26, 2023. — AFP

PDMA says villages near River Sutlej might have to be evacuated.

"Authorities concerned are on high alert," says spokesperson.

Ganda Singh, Islam Headworks at high flood level.

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday warned of a dangerous increase in the water level in case India releases more water if the country receives more monsoon rains.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, districts of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Multan, and Bahawalpur may be affected due to the water inflow.

"The villages in the vicinity of River Sutlej might have to be evacuated and all the authorities concerned are on high alert," said Punjab's Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed, adding that there are concerns over the situation of the Indian dams.

The PDMA said that the water inflow at Islam Headworks has increased to 151,000 cusecs while there was a high-level flood at Ganda Singh Wala and the water flow is 122,000 cusecs while Sulemanki is experiencing medium-level flood.

The spokesperson added that continuous monitoring was being done of all rivers, dams, barrages and streams from the PDMA control room.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala Headworks and Islam Headworks is at high flood level while it is at medium flood level at Sulemanki Headworks.

The forecast stated that the River Indus was at a low flood level at Kalabagh, Chashma and Guddu headworks.

It also said that scattered wind thunderstorms/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls was expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers in the next 24 hours.



Punjab's Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also paid a visit to the relief camp at River Sutlej in Attari Village in Okara.

"Severe floods hit 107 villages in Sahiwal Division. 82,000 people evacuated, 16,000 in Attari camp only. 36,000 animals saved. 40 boats in action, 11 relief camps in Sahiwal," said Caretaker CM Naqvi.

"Rescue teams, District admin tirelessly evacuating flood-affected areas. Thank you, Pak Army, for medical aid and support in relief efforts," he added.