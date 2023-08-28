 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Web Desk

'Star Nation Jersey': Pakistan cricket team’s kit for World Cup 2023 unveiled

Web Desk

Pakistan team's World CBup jersey - PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the national cricket team’s official jersey for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 during a ceremony in Lahore.

The kit is named 'Star Nation Jersey' which has a star and Pakistan flag on the chest side.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Gaddafi Stadium, PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf said this jersey represents Pakistan's spirit and determination as they are already sitting on the number one position in the ODI format.

"We have kept Pakistan's star and flag on the chest which represents our identity. I am hopeful that our team, who is already number one in ODIs, will win the World Cup in India," he said.

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad. They will play against their arch-rivals India in a much-awaited contest on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

  • October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
  • October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
  • October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad
  • October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru
  • October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai
  • October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai
  • October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
  • November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
  • November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

