General Munir reaffirms army's 'all-out support' to caretakers for revival of economy

ISLAMABAD: General Asim Munir on Monday reaffirmed the army's “all-out support” for the interim government for the “continuity of policies in a bid to revive” the economy and take Pakistan “towards progress and prosperity”.

The assurance was given during the fourth apex committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The meeting was chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Munir, members of the federal cabinet, interim chief ministers, provincial ministers and high-level government officials. The meeting was given a wholesome review of SIFC initiatives encompassing progress in key areas.

In the high-level huddle, Caretaker PM Kakar ordered the acceleration of “identified projects” by capitalising on an enabling environment which he believes has been achieved through the SIFC.

The interim premier lauded the “efficient functioning of SIFC through a collaborative "Whole of Government Approach" for achieving horizontal and vertical synergy”.

The committee, on the other hand, appreciated SIFC's outreach strategy to achieve global traction and ongoing engagements with brotherly and friendly countries including productive visits of high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Organisation for Food Security.

The committee expressed confidence in the SIFC’s initiatives and displayed its resolve and support in maintaining the positive trajectory towards the revival of the country's economy. It also endorsed the projects, approved by the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, for attracting investments in key sectors of agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, IT and energy.

What is SIFC?

Last month, during its last days, former PM Shehbaz constituted the SIFC to provide an impetus to the government's efforts for economic revival. The committee is chaired by the prime minister and comprises the army chief and senior federal ministers.

The formation of the SIFC was announced after the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government unveiled an elaborate “Economic Revival Plan” with a view to capitalise on Pakistan’s untapped potential in key sectors, fast-track the development projects and facilitate investment.

The plan was unveiled during a high-level meeting chaired by then-prime minister Shehbaz in Islamabad, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, chief ministers, federal and provincial ministers, and other high-level government officials.

As per the notification, the SIFC is a three-tier composition having an apex, executive committee and implementation committees.

The apex body includes the prime minister, federal ministers (planning, finance, IT & Telecom, food security, power, water resources, industries and production, defence, defence production and investment), chief of the army staff, all chief ministers, national coordinator (Pakistan Army) and special assistant to the prime minister acts as secretary to the body.

However, the executive committee consists of the planning minister, national coordinator (Pakistan Army), federal ministers (defence, food security, IT & Telecom and Power), state ministers (petroleum and finance), provincial ministers (agriculture, mines and minerals, IT, energy, Board of Revenue, irrigation, finance, planning and development and investment), SAPM, chief secretaries, director general (Pakistan Army), secretary Board of Investment.