Shaheen Afridi picked as top wicket-taker in World Cup 2023

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket final match between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13, 2022 in Melbourne. — AFP

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's World Cup 2023 draws near, everyone is speculating on which player will have the best performance in the mega tournament.



Certainly, Pakistani seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi — one of the best fast bowlers — will be one of the biggest talking points among fans and critics for his lethal bowling spells.

While Pakistan cricket fans pin their high hopes on the pace sensation to give some exciting performances in the upcoming mega-events, he has been picked as the top wicket-taker in the World Cup 2023 by former West Indies star cricketer Sir Vivian Richards.

The tall left-armer is considered the finest new ball bowler and will be leading Pakistan's bowling attack in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup 2023 later this year.

When asked who would be the best performer with the ball this year in the WC, Sir Viv named Shaheen.

"The leading wicket-taker in the World Cup will be Shaheen Afridi."

Heaping praise on the strike bowler, the legendary cricketer said that he had seen the seamer performing in Pakistan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



"I have seen his [Shaheen] massive growth. Highly determined individual. He is my man," the veteran said.

The former cricketer said this in a video shared by the ICC, which featured some of the best performances by the 23-year-old pacer.

Meanwhile, English cricketer Alex Hales also declared Shaheen the "best new ball bowler".

"[Shaheen] is probably the best seam bowler in the world. Surely the best new ball bowler," Hales said in a video released by International League T20 franchise Desert Vipers, which has recently signed the Pakistan pacer along with Shadab Khan and Azam Khan for the tournament.

He said that a tall left-armer's swing with extreme pace is a "nightmare" for right-handed batters.