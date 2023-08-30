 
pakistan
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
President Alvi wants increase in salary as country suffers from economic crisis

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

President Arif Alvi. — PID/File

  • President currently draws a monthly salary of Rs846,550.
  • Amendment sought in Fourth Schedule of President’s Salary Allowances and Privileges.
  • Matter is expected to be presented before the cabinet for approval.

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi seeks an increase in his salary. Official documents show the president has sought two raises, first with effect from 1st July 2021 and second with effect from 1st July 2023.

Presently, the president draws a monthly salary of Rs846,550 and wants a two-step raise to Rs1,024,325 and Rs1,229,190 per month with effect from July 2021 and July 2023 respectively.

In a letter written to the Secretary Cabinet through his Military Secretary early this month, the President’s Secretariat has desired amendment in the Fourth Schedule of President’s Salary Allowances and Privileges (Amendment) Act, 2018 to allow president’s salary, a) Rs1,024,325 per month with effect from July 1, 2021, and b) Rs1,229,190 per month with effect from July 1, 2023.

According to the letter, “In Pursuance of para 3(2) of President’s Salary, Allowances and Privileges (Amendment) Act 2018, published in the Gazette Notification (Part I), the remuneration of the President shall be a symbolic one rupee higher than the salary of any holder of Public Office in relation to affairs of the Federation. Accordingly pay of the honorable President was fixed @ Rs846,550/- per month in 2018 as reflected in the Fourth Schedule of the Act ibid.”

The Presidency added, “It is highlighted that the salary of the Chief Justice of Pakistan being a holder of Public Office was increased twice in the last 2 years through Presidential Orders. Pay of Chief Justice of Pakistan was fixed @ Rs1,024,324/ per month w.e.f 01 July 2021 and subsequently @ Rs 1,229,189/ per month w.e.f. 01 July 2023. Salary of the President was not enhanced in relation to the laid down principle of one rupee higher than the salary of any holder of public office i.e. Chief Justice of Pakistan.”

On the basis of the above, the Presidency sought amendment in the Fourth Schedule of President’s Salary Allowances and Privileges (Amendment) Act 2018 accordingly.

The Cabinet Division referred the case to the Law Ministry, which on August 18 advised the former to process the case for a raise in Alvi’s salary. The Law Ministry said, “The Federal Government by virtue of section 3(2) of the same Act has the power to amend that Schedule by way of a notification in the official gazette henceforth in relation to the issue at hand the Federal Government is competent to amend the Fourth Schedule by way of gazette notification and no amendment in the Fourth Schedule is required via an amending Act to effectuate a revision in the salary of the President.”

The matter was also referred to the Finance Division, which on August 22 also supported the proposed increase in the salary of the president through amendment in the Fourth Schedule of the President (Salary, Allowances & Privileges) Act, 1975.

The matter is expected to be presented before the cabinet for approval. The president, besides getting the desired increases, will also get a hefty amount as arrears as the two step raises will be allowed with effect from July 2021 and July 2023 respectively.

Originally published in The News

