pakistan
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Azaz Syed

Saudi Crown Prince MBS to take brief visit to Pakistan soon

By
Azaz Syed

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the 18th consultative meeting of the leaders of the GCC and the Gulf summit with the central Asian countries C5, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 19, 2023. — Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will be in Pakistan for a brief visit next month, sources told Geo News Wednesday.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Saudi crown prince is likely to travel to the country in the second week of September.

After staying here for 4-6 hours on September 10, Mohammad Bin Salman will depart for India.

During the visit, the diplomatic sources confirmed to Geo News, that the Saudi crown prince is expected to meet Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

"The discussions between the leadership of the two countries will focus on the promotion of Pak-Saudi Arabia relations, defence ties, and joint military exercises," as per the sources.

The establishment of a Saudi-funded oil refinery in Pakistan will also come under discussion.

It is pertinent to mention here Mohammad Bin Salman was also scheduled to visit Pakistan late last year but it was later postponed.

The FO had confirmed that the visit was being rescheduled and new dates will be mutually finalised by the two sides. 

