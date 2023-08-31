 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Chelsea fight back to beat Wimbledon 2-1, advance in League Cup

Chelsea and Everton endured tense moments but ultimately triumphed over their lower-tier opponents in the League Cup second round on Wednesday. 

The Premier League outfits secured hard-fought 2-1 victories against AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers, respectively, while Sheffield United faced a penalty shootout loss to third-tier Lincoln City after a goalless draw.

At Stamford Bridge, a shock came when Wimbledon took a 19th-minute lead from the penalty spot after a foul by Chelsea's Robert Sanchez. However, the Blues rallied, with England under-21 forward Noni Madueke netting an equalising penalty just before half-time. 

Substitute Enzo Fernandez then clinched the win for Chelsea with his first goal for the club in the 72nd minute.

Everton, facing a difficult start to the Premier League season, fell behind against Doncaster, but new signing Beto turned the tide with a 73rd-minute goal. The 25-year-old, making his debut for Everton, showcased his potential by netting a low shot past Doncaster's keeper. The victory was sealed by forward Arnaut Danjuma in the dying moments.

In contrast, Sheffield United's struggles continued as they were eliminated by Lincoln in a penalty shootout.

Other noteworthy outcomes included Burnley's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers' remarkable 8-0 triumph against Harrogate Town.

Looking ahead, the third round promises exciting matchups such as Newcastle United facing Manchester City, Chelsea taking on Brighton & Hove Albion, and a London derby between Arsenal and Brentford.

