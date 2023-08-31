 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Pakistan secure top position in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan have scored 59 goals in five games in the tournament. — AHF
Pakistan hockey team, after its final pool match ended in a draw against Malaysia with a score of 5-5, has managed to secure the top spot in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers.

Men in Green who have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, top the points table with 13 points, followed by India with 12 points.

In their final pool match against Malaysia, Rana Abdul Waheed scored three goals, whereas Mohammad Murtaza and Abdul Rehman scored one each for the Men in Green.

Meanwhile, Din Muhammad scored a brace and Mat Syarman, Anuwar Akhimullah and Ishak Arif notched up one each for Malaysia.

Malaysia secured third position on the points table, followed by Bangladesh, Oman and Japan finished in fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.

A day earlier, Men in Green defeated arch-rivals India and Bangladesh 5-4 and 15-6, respectively.

The Pakistani team is accompanied by head coach Olympian Wasim Feroze and manager Major Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan.

India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Oman and Bangladesh are placed in the Elite pool. Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Iran will compete in the Challenger pool.

After the teams complete their pool matches, the first crossover matches will be played amongst the bottom two teams of the elite pool and the top two teams in the challenger pool. The winners of these two contests will play in the second phase of crossover matches, against the teams in third and fourth place of the elite pool.

The two top finishers of the elite pool will take on the winners of the second crossovers in the semi-finals.

The losing semi-finalists will play in the bronze medal match, where the winner, along with the two finalists will qualify for the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024.

Pakistan Line-up

Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Ali Raza, Muhammad Abdullah, Ehtsham Aslam, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Arshad Liaquat, Zakriya Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Rehman, and Abdul Wahab.

