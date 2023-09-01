Champions League: Exciting football action begins on September 19

Manchester City´s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (CL) and FC Barcelona´s Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati (CR) pose with their season 2022/2023 men´s and women´s player of the year awards next to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (L), British journalist Reshmin Chowdhury (2R) and UEFA Managing Director of Communications Pedro Pinto (R) during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony at The Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco, on August 31, 2023. AFP

An action-packed Champions League tournament is just around the corner as the group stage draws have unveiled an enthralling lineup of matchups.

The stage has been set for intense sporting action. Football fans can look forward to thrilling clashes as the teams are getting on their marks for the upcoming tournament.

Manchester United will face Bayern Munich in the upcoming Champions League group stage. The encounter is bound to evoke memories of their epic 1999 final, etched in football history for United's remarkable comeback.



Newcastle United, marking their return to the Champions League after two decades, face a formidable challenge in Group F. Newcastle are determined to make a statement despite the tough competition against AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG.

Real Madrid, boasting 14 championship victories, are all set to battle Napoli in Group C.

Group B showcases Arsenal, pitted against Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, and Lens. Meanwhile, Barcelona find themselves in Group H, ready to take on Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Royal Antwerp.

Inter Milan, last season's runners-up, are placed in Group D, where they'll clash with Benfica, Red Bull Salzburg, and Real Sociedad.

In Group E, Scottish champions Celtic will lock horns with Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, and Lazio.

Mark your calendars for the kickoff on September 19 and 20, with the group stage finale scheduled for December 13. This marks the final season of the current group stage format, as the UEFA is set to introduce a new format next year, promising more excitement.

Football enthusiasts can anticipate a riveting display of skill and determination in this year's Champions League. Stay tuned for electrifying moments on the pitch!

Groups in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

2023-24 Champions League Schedule

Group Stage

Matchday 1: Sept. 19/20, 2023

Matchday 2: Oct. 3/4, 2023

Matchday 3: Oct. 24/25, 2023

Matchday 4: Nov. 7/8, 2023

Matchday 5: Nov. 28/29, 2023

Matchday 6: Dec. 12/13, 2023