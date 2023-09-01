 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Champions League: Exciting football action begins on September 19

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

Manchester City´s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (CL) and FC Barcelona´s Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati (CR) pose with their season 2022/2023 men´s and women´s player of the year awards next to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (L), British journalist Reshmin Chowdhury (2R) and UEFA Managing Director of Communications Pedro Pinto (R) during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony at The Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco, on August 31, 2023. AFP
Manchester City´s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (CL) and FC Barcelona´s Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati (CR) pose with their season 2022/2023 men´s and women´s player of the year awards next to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (L), British journalist Reshmin Chowdhury (2R) and UEFA Managing Director of Communications Pedro Pinto (R) during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony at The Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco, on August 31, 2023. AFP

An action-packed Champions League tournament is just around the corner as the group stage draws have unveiled an enthralling lineup of matchups.  

The stage has been set for intense sporting action. Football fans can look forward to thrilling clashes as the teams are getting on their marks for the upcoming tournament. 

Manchester United will face Bayern Munich in the upcoming Champions League group stage. The encounter is bound to evoke memories of their epic 1999 final, etched in football history for United's remarkable comeback.

Newcastle United, marking their return to the Champions League after two decades, face a formidable challenge in Group F. Newcastle are determined to make a statement despite the tough competition against AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG.

Real Madrid, boasting 14 championship victories, are all set to battle Napoli in Group C. 

Group B showcases Arsenal, pitted against Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, and Lens. Meanwhile, Barcelona find themselves in Group H, ready to take on Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Royal Antwerp.

Inter Milan, last season's runners-up, are placed in Group D, where they'll clash with Benfica, Red Bull Salzburg, and Real Sociedad. 

In Group E, Scottish champions Celtic will lock horns with Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, and Lazio.

Mark your calendars for the kickoff on September 19 and 20, with the group stage finale scheduled for December 13. This marks the final season of the current group stage format, as the UEFA is set to introduce a new format next year, promising more excitement.

Football enthusiasts can anticipate a riveting display of skill and determination in this year's Champions League. Stay tuned for electrifying moments on the pitch!

Groups in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

2023-24 Champions League Schedule
Group Stage

Matchday 1: Sept. 19/20, 2023

Matchday 2: Oct. 3/4, 2023

Matchday 3: Oct. 24/25, 2023

Matchday 4: Nov. 7/8, 2023

Matchday 5: Nov. 28/29, 2023

Matchday 6: Dec. 12/13, 2023

More From Sports:

Pakistan secure top position in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan secure top position in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers
Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by five wickets to kick off Asia Cup 2023 campaign

Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by five wickets to kick off Asia Cup 2023 campaign
WATCH: Babar Azam says earning praise from Virat Kohli ‘matter of pride’

WATCH: Babar Azam says earning praise from Virat Kohli ‘matter of pride’
Rain likely to play spoilsport during Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup 2023

Rain likely to play spoilsport during Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup 2023
Asia Cup 2023: Likely playing XI of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match

Asia Cup 2023: Likely playing XI of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match
Here is why Pakistan's name is not written on Asia Cup 2023 jerseys

Here is why Pakistan's name is not written on Asia Cup 2023 jerseys
Chelsea fight back to beat Wimbledon 2-1, advance in League Cup

Chelsea fight back to beat Wimbledon 2-1, advance in League Cup
Here's what you need to know about Babar Azam's new car

Here's what you need to know about Babar Azam's new car
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan thrash Nepal to win opening match by 238 runs

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan thrash Nepal to win opening match by 238 runs
Pak vs Nepal: Babar Azam hits ton to break Hashim Amla's record in Asia Cup 2023

Pak vs Nepal: Babar Azam hits ton to break Hashim Amla's record in Asia Cup 2023
Shahid Afridi hopes Asia Cup to become 'true celebration of the sport'

Shahid Afridi hopes Asia Cup to become 'true celebration of the sport'
Asia Cup opening ceremony: Aima Baig, Nepalese singer set stage on fire

Asia Cup opening ceremony: Aima Baig, Nepalese singer set stage on fire