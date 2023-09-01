Champions League: Exciting football action begins on September 19

Friday, September 01, 2023
An action-packed Champions League tournament is just around the corner as the group stage draws have unveiled an enthralling lineup of matchups.
The stage has been set for intense sporting action. Football fans can look forward to thrilling clashes as the teams are getting on their marks for the upcoming tournament.
Manchester United will face Bayern Munich in the upcoming Champions League group stage. The encounter is bound to evoke memories of their epic 1999 final, etched in football history for United's remarkable comeback.
Newcastle United, marking their return to the Champions League after two decades, face a formidable challenge in Group F. Newcastle are determined to make a statement despite the tough competition against AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG.
Real Madrid, boasting 14 championship victories, are all set to battle Napoli in Group C.
Group B showcases Arsenal, pitted against Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, and Lens. Meanwhile, Barcelona find themselves in Group H, ready to take on Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Royal Antwerp.
Inter Milan, last season's runners-up, are placed in Group D, where they'll clash with Benfica, Red Bull Salzburg, and Real Sociedad.
In Group E, Scottish champions Celtic will lock horns with Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, and Lazio.
Mark your calendars for the kickoff on September 19 and 20, with the group stage finale scheduled for December 13. This marks the final season of the current group stage format, as the UEFA is set to introduce a new format next year, promising more excitement.
Football enthusiasts can anticipate a riveting display of skill and determination in this year's Champions League. Stay tuned for electrifying moments on the pitch!
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp
Matchday 1: Sept. 19/20, 2023
Matchday 2: Oct. 3/4, 2023
Matchday 3: Oct. 24/25, 2023
Matchday 4: Nov. 7/8, 2023
Matchday 5: Nov. 28/29, 2023
Matchday 6: Dec. 12/13, 2023