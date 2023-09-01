 
Friday, September 01, 2023
Honour killing: Man extradited from Pakistan to Italy for daughter's murder

The undated file photograph shows Pakistani girl Saman Abbas who went missing in April 2021, in Italy. — ANSA
  • Saman went missing in April 2021 for refusing arranged marriage.
  • Victim also didn't want to travel to Pakistan.
  • Suspect is on his way to Italy, Italian justice minister says.

A man, who was wanted for murdering his daughter — a Pakistani-Itlaian citizen — in a case of honour killing, has been arrested from his native village in Pakistan and extradited to Italy for trial.

According to the Italian justice minister, Shabbar Abbas was apprehended last November on suspicion of killing his 18-year-old daughter, Saman Abbas, who went missing in April 2021 after she refused to travel to Pakistan for an arranged marriage.

Carlo Nordio, the Italian justice minister, termed the development a "step forward to allow justice to run its full course after a horrific crime" in a statement.

He added that the suspect was on his way to Italy.

The teenage victim was identified by dental records after human remains were found near her family home in the northern Italian town of Novellara more than a year after her disappearance.

Prosecutors believe that the family was angered when they found out that Abbas had a boyfriend in Italy.

They allege she was killed when she returned to the family home to collect some documents after living nearby for a while under the care of social services.

The father has denied that his daughter is dead. Her uncle was extradited from France to face trial, along with two of her cousins.

