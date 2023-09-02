 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's pace attack garners praise for dismantling India

Pakistani pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), Haris Rauf (center) and Naseem Shah — AFP/ file
Pakistan cricket team's pace attack comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, has received all-round praise from netizens and experts alike after the trio took all ten wickets in their match against India.

The Indian side was limited to 266 after Shaheen Shah Afridi opened the counter early in the innings with an early blow to the Men in Blue by dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Shaheen then dismissed Virat Kohli — another indispensable batter of the Indian middle order.

What's impressive about the Green Shirts' run against India is that all 10 of India's wickets were bagged by Pakistani pacers.

Afridi took four wickets, whereas Rauf and Shah dismissed three Indian batters each limiting the Indian side to 266 in 48.5 overs. The trio only conceded 129 in total.

Pakistani pacers' impressive performance evoked praise from experts and netizens alike.

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan took to X praising Shaheen Shah Afridi. "High-class bowling," he wrote on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, prominent Indian sports journalist and commentator Harsha Bhogle accentuated, "You can see high-quality fast bowling in white ball cricket too."

Meanwhile, former West Indian cricketer, Ian Bishop also lauded Pakistan's potent pace attack resources.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

