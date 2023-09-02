 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s 'piercing sense of victimhood’ is a repellant of people

Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Prince Harry has just been compared to a ‘repellent’ that allegedly keeps people away by his “huffy, unconscious entitlement and piercing sense of victimhood.”

Claims of this nature, about the Duke’s claims during the Heart of Invictus has been referenced by royal author Jan Moir.

She shed light into everything during her own interview with Mail Online.

In this interview, she admitted, “Every time I want to warm to Harry, I am repelled by his huffy, unconscious entitlement and piercing sense of victimhood.”

Later on into her converastion, Ms Moir admitted that the Games make us “look at them [the competitors] and the triumph of their truncated lives instead of looking away” as well as the “sacrifice they have made for freedom and for us.”

However, in that same room is also Prince Harry who has become that “one person” that harps on his own issues.

Still, she did acknowledge that “it takes a special kind of able-bodied person to bear witness to the limbless and the wounded, the 'double amps', the blind and the horribly maimed, and then talk about losing his mother at the age of 12.”

In the end, Ms Moir feels the duke wound up turning the Invictus Games into his own “search for validation and healing.”

Because he seems unable to “stop himself from playing the misbegotten blame game.”

